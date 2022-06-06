List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Trail King Welcomes Eric Thomas as Director of Sales

Mon June 06, 2022 - National Edition
Trail King Industries


Eric Thomas
Eric Thomas

Trail King Industries Inc., a North American trailer manufacturer of open deck and materials hauling trailers serving a wide variety of markets, announced the recent hire of Eric Thomas, who joins the Trail King sales and marketing department as the director of sales.

Thomas will be responsible for leading the district sales managers and product support managers.

Coming to Trail King with more than 30 years of sales experience, Thomas has spent much of his time focused on the machinery industry. Most recently, Thomas was the regional sales manager of Kohler Co.

For more information, visit www.trailking.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




