Trail King Industries Inc., a North American trailer manufacturer of open deck and materials hauling trailers serving a wide variety of markets, announced the recent hire of Steve Werkmeister and Adam Risher, who join the Trail King sales department as district sales managers.

Both new hires will support sales and dealer relationships in their respective territories.

Werkmeister comes to Trail King with more than 27 years of sales experience with 22 years focused on heavy duty trailer sales. His equipment knowledge and strong network of relationships in the territory will be a great asset to Trail King customers. Werkmeister has been hired to cover Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. He will work from his home office in Orland Park, Ill.

Risher has more than 15 years of heavy truck and trailer experience both in sales and service. His equipment knowledge will allow for a smooth transition to Trail King. Risher will be covering the states of Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana and the Florida panhandle. He will work from his home office in Florence, Miss.

For more information, visit trailking.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

