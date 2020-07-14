Trammell Crow Co. to Develop Amazon Center in Houston

The new facility will be built on 93.5 acres at 10507 Harlem Rd., Richmond, Fort Bend County.

Amazon.com Inc. is building another 850,000-sq.-ft. fulfillment center in the Houston area.

Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co. is the developer for the project, which is being built on 93.5 acres at 10507 Harlem Rd., Richmond, in Fort Bend County, according to a press release. The facility is expected to open in 2021 and create 1,000 jobs.

"We are excited to be working with Amazon in southeast Texas to deliver this new, state-of-the art fulfillment center," said Jeremy Garner, a principal with TCC. "Significant planning has gone into this facility's design, which allows for extensive use of robotics to further enhance Amazon's robust fulfillment capabilities."

The architect of record is Ware Malcomb, and Graycor Construction Company Inc. is serving as the general contractor. HSA & Associates, Langan Engineering and Jordon & Skala Engineers are providing engineering services. The Harrington Group Inc. is providing fire protection design.

The site's undisclosed seller was represented by Tony Patronella and Jeanie Gibbs with Read King. Stephen Schneidau of Cushman & Wakefield and Matt O'Brien of KBC Advisors represented the land purchaser.

The Fort Bend Economic Development Council and Fort Bend County officials worked with Amazon to bring the project to Richmond, Fort Bend County, Judge KP George said in the release.

The fulfillment center will ship small items such as books, electronics and toys, and employees will work alongside Amazon robotics.

"We're delighted to continue our growth and investment in Texas, with our new fulfillment center in Richmond," said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's vice president of global customer fulfillment. "This new fulfillment center will create more than 1,000 new full-time jobs, in addition to the more than 20,000 current employees across the state, who receive industry-leading pay and benefits starting on day one."

The Seattle-based retail giant already employs thousands in the Houston area. Its largest local facility is the 1 million-sq.-ft. fulfillment center Amazon opened in the Katy area in early 2018. That was the latest major Amazon facility to open in the Houston area, which also is home to an 855,000-sq.-ft. fulfillment center for small sortable items in Pinto Business Park and a 240,000-sq.-ft. sortation center in Humble, plus a couple of Prime Now facilities.