Transfer Flow Introduces 50-, 80-Gallon Diesel Refueling Tanks

Thu November 19, 2020 - National Edition
Transfer Flow

The 50- and 80-gal. fuel tanks fit full-size pickups and come with mounting hardware, fuel cap and rollover valve and can be used for manually fueling diesel trucks or equipment out in the field.
Transfer Flow, a manufacturer of American-made fuel tanks since 1983, introduced two new refueling tanks for diesel fuel.

The 50- and 80-gal. fuel tanks fit full-size pickups and come with mounting hardware, fuel cap and rollover valve and can be used for manually fueling diesel trucks or equipment out in the field.

The refueling tanks are manufactured from 14-gauge aluminized steel for superior rust resistance and strength. They have internal baffles for extra durability and are powder coated black. They're compatible with GPI and Fill-Rite 12-volt refueling pumps, which are sold separately.

For more information, visit www.transferflow.com.



