"The Safety Certification for Transportation Project Professionals program allows an individual to demonstrate their personal commitment to safety," said Superior Construction Safety Director Bryan Stone. "The knowledge gained helps identify hazards and solutions to mitigate risks, which elevates safety for an individual and the whole project team."

Added Lane Construction Safety Training Manager Alissa Sternagle, "I am safety certified. I have put my safety training knowledge to the test to ensure the safety of me and my team is the top priority."

Stone and Sternagle are among the leaders featured on a redesigned website — puttingsafetyfirst.org — that aims to build greater awareness and participation in the Safety Certification for Transportation Project Professionals (SCTPP) program, the industry's only internationally accredited safety credential.

Launched in late 2016 by top transportation construction, labor, trucking and insurance executives and public agency officials via the American Road & Transportation Builders Association's (ARTBA) Foundation, the SCTPP's mission is clear: significantly reduce — or ideally eliminate — the 700 motorist and worker fatalities and nearly 50,000 injuries that occur annually in and around U.S. transportation project sites.

It is designed to bring thousands more "eyes" to the task of identifying and mitigating potential hazards for workers and motorists commonly found in transportation work zones — skills identified through the certification.

Beyond testimonials highlighting how the SCTPP is positively impacting corporate safety culture, "Putting Safety First" features:

A quick test to determine eligibility;

Step-by-step instructions for getting certified;

Shareable "How to Videos;"

Downloadable brochures, manuals and handbooks; and

A direct connection to Online Learning Center courses — a valuable resource for certification exam preparation.

Nearly 500 professionals from 96 companies representing 38 states and the District of Columbia have earned the prestigious credential, which is valid for three years. The program earned accreditation from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) in May 2018.

The certification exam contains up to 120 multiple-choice questions that test knowledge in: assessing project risks; creating project safety plans; implementing and conducting on-going evaluation of a site-specific operational safety plan; and conducting incident investigations.

To learn more about the certification exam and eligibility requirements, visit puttingsafetyfirst.org.