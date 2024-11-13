Trimble announced winners of its 2024 Construction Innovation Awards, recognizing North American customers for exceptional use of Trimble technology in various construction aspects. Seven winners showcased efficiency, collaboration, and data-driven decision making across diverse projects. Runners-up were also acknowledged for their innovative use of Trimble solutions.

Trimble announced winners of the annual Trimble Construction Innovation Awards, recognizing exceptional use of Trimble technology on workflows, processes and projects by North American customers.

Six award categories allowed applicants to highlight any and all types of Trimble construction technology used throughout their operations — from design, 3D modeling, estimating and financial management, to scanning, surveying, machine control and construction management. Seven winners were chosen, with a tie in one category. The announcement was made at the annual Trimble Dimensions User Conference.

"Sizes, specialities and challenges vary widely among this year's Construction Innovation Award winners, but a common theme is how their confident, proactive investment in technology elevated performance, efficiency, collaboration and data-driven decision making," explained Pete Large, senior vice president of strategy at Trimble. "It's especially impressive to see how the winners have combined Trimble solutions and their own strategic and creative initiatives to connect people, workflows and the physical and digital aspects of construction."

2024 Trimble Construction Innovation Award Winners

Connected Construction Award: Bituminous Roadways, Mendota Heights, Minn.

Bituminous Roadways, a paving and heavy construction specialist, adopted and connected a wide range of Trimble systems. The lineup includes surveying, positioning, machine control and drone technology as well as the Trimble Viewpoint Spectrum construction ERP software and the full B2W suite for estimating, performance tracking, scheduling and equipment maintenance.

Data now moves seamlessly between many of these Trimble systems, allowing the company to collaborate more effectively across departments, eliminating redundant data entry, achieving time and labor savings and improving quality.

Process Transformation Award: Myco Mechanical, Telford, Pa.

Myco Mechanical, an HVAC and plumbing company, utilizes integrated software solutions including Trimble SysQue, Trimble Connect, Connect2Fab and ProjectSight to eliminate inefficiencies in workflows from the office to the field.

Through a strategically planned and skillfully-executed ProjectSight implementation, the company has been able to drastically increase its workload while using less resources. ProjectSight replaced multiple, disparate systems for document sharing and collaboration, allowing Myco to eliminate communication and connectivity frustrations among team members.

Data-Driven Decision Making Award: Hensel Phelps, Greeley, Colo.

Hensel Phelps, a global general contracting and construction company, relies on Trimble Connect, Revit, Navisworks and SysQue to connect data, making it more transparent and accessible for key project stakeholders.

Trimble technology allows the company to track metrics for pipe work, including detailing, spooling, installation and testing and to track parts as they move through the ordering-to-testing lifecycle. Hensel Phelps also integrates data from Trimble Connect into Hilti Ontrack to track material locations and onsite maintenance schedules.

Most Challenging Project Award: DPR Construction, Redwood City, Calif.

DPR Construction self-performs and serves as general contractor for projects globally. Data-rich construction models from Tekla Structures and collaboration in a common data environment were essential for completing the concrete portion of the most challenging concrete project in its history — a 74-story building in Austin, Texas — safely and ahead of schedule.

DPR used modeling software to adjust and align designs in the bidding processes to expedite the start of construction. Trimble Connect gave all trades access to up-to-date models to visualize, coordinate and resolve conflicts. Planning concrete pours and modeling formwork with Tekla Structures drove further efficiencies.

Workforce Achievement Award: Canam Group, Saint-Georges, Quebec, Canada

Canam Group designs and manufactures steel components worldwide, with a focus on buildings, structural steel and bridges. The company integrated Trimble Connect technology into its operations to help employees be more successful and productive and, ultimately, to aid in recruitment and retention.

Workstations on shop floors now give employees easier access to accurate fabrication drawings and assemblies through Trimble Connect. Productivity has improved, and employees have more trust in their work with the guarantee that it will fit onsite. Safety has also improved due to a reduction in the need to move steel assemblies in the plants.

Changemaker Award: Elder Corporation, Pleasant Hill, Iowa

Elder Corporation GPS Manager Shawn Swygman consistently researches Trimble technology, looking for opportunities to create efficiencies and reduce costs for the Iowa-based earthmoving company.

Swygman, a former Trimble dealer salesperson and repair technician, has been instrumental in the adoption of WorksManager and a wide range of Trimble surveying and machine control technologies that have increased productivity and cut costs.

Changemaker Award: Lafarge, various locations across Canada

A member of the Holcim Group, Lafarge is Canada's largest provider of building solutions, including aggregates, cement, concrete and asphalt. Rory Prendergast, machine control superintendent for Lafarge, has helped the company adopt and creatively configure Trimble Business Center, SketchUp, WorksManager and machine control technologies. His efforts have automated and radically improved communication of design and production data between the office and machines and operators in the field.

Runners up: Trimble also recognized seven additional companies as runners up in this year's awards program. They include ASN Constructors, Crete United, Caltrans, Saunders, Sol Design + Consulting, SPC Mechanical and Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

All companies using Trimble technology for architecture, engineering and construction projects in North America were eligible to submit applications for the Construction Innovation Awards. Winners were selected by a panel of Trimble judges.

