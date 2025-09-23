Trimble partners with Martin Equipment as a Technology Outlet in Ill., Iowa, and Mo. Customers can now purchase and receive support for Trimble technology directly from Martin, enhancing job site productivity for earthmoving equipment users. Martin Equipment's commitment to exceptional service extends to offering Trimble grade control solutions.

Trimble announced Sept. 9, 2025, that Martin Equipment is the newest Trimble Technology Outlet.

Headquartered in Goodfield, Ill., Martin will now sell Trimble grade control, site positioning systems and correction services technology directly to customers using John Deere and Wacker Neuson earthmoving equipment, including dozers, excavators, motor graders, soil compactors, mini-excavators and compact track loaders.

Trimble Technology Outlets are a new and important part of Trimble's civil construction distribution strategy. By adding authorized resellers representing a wide variety of manufacturers to the Trimble distribution channel, it becomes easier for users of a wide variety of machine types to purchase, install and utilize Trimble technology for improved jobsite productivity and profitability.

As an authorized Trimble reseller, Martin now sells Trimble technology directly to its customers in central Illinois, eastern Iowa and northeast Missouri.

"Martin Equipment has built a reputation for exceptional service for nearly 100 years, and we are excited to announce that service will now include the sale and support of Trimble technology for their customers in the Midwest," said Ron Bisio, senior vice president, field systems of Trimble. "Our goal with every new Trimble Technology Outlet is to make it as easy as possible for contractors using various types of equipment to connect their digital and physical worlds and increase jobsite productivity and profitability through the use of Trimble technology. We look forward to working with Martin to make this vision a reality for their customers."

Martin Equipment will now offer Trimble grade control solutions — including site positioning systems and correction services — directly to customers across the Martin footprint. Martin customers can expect to receive a superior level of support, including installation, service and training, according to the company.

Martin Equipment's Cedar Rapids location serves Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Poweshiek, Tama and Washington counties.

"Our commitment to delivering exceptional service is matched by the strength of the brands we represent. We're excited to expand that promise with the addition of Trimble technology for John Deere and Wacker Neuson equipment," said DeLene Bane, president and owner of Martin Equipment. "Contractors managing mixed fleets have long faced challenges in fully leveraging technology that is available. By offering integrated sales, support and service for Trimble, we're helping our customers overcome those barriers and discover new efficiencies. We look forward to working with them to streamline workflows and drive smarter, more connected operations."

"Our goal is to make technology work for our customers — not the other way around," said Jeremi "JB" Briggs, integrated technology manager of Martin Equipment. "With the addition of Trimble, we're helping crews get more done with less hassle. It's all about giving them smarter tools that make their day-to-day easier and more productive."

