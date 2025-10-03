Trimble has expanded its partnership with Engineers Without Borders, supporting infrastructure projects in Uganda. Their collaboration includes financial aid, training, and technology to unlock local government funds for critical needs such as water and sanitation. The project focuses on community engagement and skills development for sustainable impact.

Trimble expanded its strategic partnership with the Engineers Without Borders network, facilitated by Engineers Without Borders (EWB) International.

This collaboration significantly expands Trimble's existing support of Engineers Without Borders by providing a substantial monetary donation, essential hardware, software and specialized training expertise for international projects.

Trimble has been a long-term supporter of EWB's mission in the United States by providing technology donations for student chapters, financial grants for disaster relief and climate resiliency projects through its Trimble Foundation Fund, and championing STEM education initiatives. Now, the company is expanding its support to the international stage.

Unlocking Critical Infrastructure Funding in Uganda

The collaboration's first initiative is focused on an 18-month critical infrastructure project in eastern Uganda with EWB East Africa, focused on a unique challenge: unlocking available local government funds. Up to 70 percent of the population lacks access to basic necessities such as safe water, quality sanitation, reliable energy and education facilities. While local funds exist to address these issues, district parishes currently cannot access them due to a lack of necessary data, tools and engineering capacity.

"Working with Trimble can help unlock these funds and deliver essential master plans, financial models and engineering skills at the required scale," said Peter Nzabanita of EWB East Africa. "This scale is crucial for creating opportunities that lead to sustained impact, including training programs that generate a local talent pipeline and government engagement for continued accountability and investment."

Integrated Technology, Community Engagement

The project in Uganda aims to positively impact the lives of people in the community, beginning immediately with three distinct phases.

The initial phase includes crucial preparatory work:

• Technical baseline surveys and infrastructure mapping using Trimble solutions, GIS software and drone support.

• Recruitment and training of 40 local youth enumerators to conduct a population census.

The subsequent phases will encompass feasibility and technical audits, co-design with community leaders, financial modeling and cost-benefit analysis. This information will be used in stakeholder presentations to attract commercial investment, including public-private partnerships.

Focus on Local Capacity Building

A component of phase two is a hands-on ‘Buildathon' event designed to bring together Trimble teams, customers and partners to provide rapid, practical assistance. Trimble and its education partner Panelle, which connects brands with women in business and underrepresented industries, are forming a working group to gather female leaders from construction and engineering to help shape the initiative's direction.

"The critical infrastructure project in eastern Uganda marks an ideal commencement for the expanded collaboration between Trimble and the Engineers Without Borders network," said Sumele Adelana, product marketing leader for architecture and design of Trimble. "By assisting local communities in developing engineering plans to secure funding, we can empower them to address their critical infrastructure needs both now and in the future."

