Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Trimble, Hyundai Announce Trimble Ready Option for New Line of HD130A Dozers

    Trimble and Hyundai announced Trimble Ready option for new HD130A dozers worldwide, offering easy onsite installation of Trimble Earthworks grade control platform for increased productivity and accuracy. Collaboration focuses on operator assist features and cloud collaboration, with local support and various sensor configurations available internationally.

    Tue August 19, 2025 - National Edition
    Trimble


    A Trimble Ready version of the HD130A was announced for customers in North America in late 2024.
    Hyundai photo
    A Trimble Ready version of the HD130A was announced for customers in North America in late 2024.

    Trimble and Hyundai Construction Equipment announced the availability of a Trimble Ready 3D option for the new line of Hyundai HD130A bulldozers for customers around the world.

    A Trimble Ready version of the HD130A was announced for customers in North America in late 2024.

    This option allows HD130A bulldozers to be shipped directly from the factory equipped with a Trimble Ready kit for easy onsite installation of the Trimble Earthworks grade control platform on both the new Hyundai HD130A XL and the new HD130A LGP.

    Trimble Earthworks puts the project design in the cab of the dozer and automatically adjusts the blade's position, enabling operators of all skill levels to work faster, more productively and with greater accuracy, according to Trimble.

    "The Trimble Ready Hyundai HD130A bulldozer is another way earthmoving contractors can seamlessly connect their digital and physical worlds," said Scott Crozier, vice president, civil construction field systems of Trimble. "On this dozer model in particular, Trimble technology is integrated on-machine to simplify installation and maximize productivity for Hyundai customers, helping them accelerate their return on investment."

    In addition to the Trimble Ready version of the new dozer line, Trimble and Hyundai also are committed to collaborating on operator assist features for construction machines, as well as an increased focus on cloud collaboration.

    "The Trimble Ready HD130A dozers represent a further step forward in delivering intelligent, high-performance machines to our customers," said Gert Peeters, product manager, HCEE. "Working with Trimble enhances our ability to offer precision and productivity straight from the factory. We're excited to deepen our relationship with Trimble as we continue to innovate together. This collaboration is key to bringing smarter, more connected solutions to the job site."

    Local Support

    Trimble's Sitech dealer channel and select authorized resellers provide installation services, personalized training and local technical support for the Trimble Earthworks 3D grade control platform installed on Hyundai HD130A bulldozers.

    Availability

    The Trimble Earthworks 3D grade control option for Hyundai HD130A bulldozers is available internationally by contacting a Sitech dealer or select authorized reseller. The 3D offering supports the following sensor configurations:

    ● Dual GNSS + cross slope (cab mount);

    ● UTS + cross slope (blade mount);

    ● GNSS (single) + cross slope (blade mount);

    ● dual laser + cross slope (blade mount); and

    ● single laser + cross slope (blade mount).

    For more information, visit www.trimble.com/en/dealer-locator




    Today's top stories

    Calif. Landslide Work Presents Challenge

    LA Fires Charred Homes Into Piles of Metal and Concrete, By Recycling Them, They're Given New Life

    Lott Brothers Starts Earthwork for $159M State Hospital

    Las Vegas Starts On $200M Homeless Services Campus

    MasterScapes, Bobcat of Abilene Bring Landscapes to Life

    I-35 Capital Express Central Flood Prevention Project Under Way

    Work to Begin on New Plant Science Center at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

    Eco Material Opens First PNW Low-Carbon Cement Plant



     

    Read more about...

    Crawler Dozers Hyundai New Products Technology Trimble Wheel Dozers







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147