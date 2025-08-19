Trimble and Hyundai announced Trimble Ready option for new HD130A dozers worldwide, offering easy onsite installation of Trimble Earthworks grade control platform for increased productivity and accuracy. Collaboration focuses on operator assist features and cloud collaboration, with local support and various sensor configurations available internationally.

Hyundai photo A Trimble Ready version of the HD130A was announced for customers in North America in late 2024.

Trimble and Hyundai Construction Equipment announced the availability of a Trimble Ready 3D option for the new line of Hyundai HD130A bulldozers for customers around the world.

A Trimble Ready version of the HD130A was announced for customers in North America in late 2024.

This option allows HD130A bulldozers to be shipped directly from the factory equipped with a Trimble Ready kit for easy onsite installation of the Trimble Earthworks grade control platform on both the new Hyundai HD130A XL and the new HD130A LGP.

Trimble Earthworks puts the project design in the cab of the dozer and automatically adjusts the blade's position, enabling operators of all skill levels to work faster, more productively and with greater accuracy, according to Trimble.

"The Trimble Ready Hyundai HD130A bulldozer is another way earthmoving contractors can seamlessly connect their digital and physical worlds," said Scott Crozier, vice president, civil construction field systems of Trimble. "On this dozer model in particular, Trimble technology is integrated on-machine to simplify installation and maximize productivity for Hyundai customers, helping them accelerate their return on investment."

In addition to the Trimble Ready version of the new dozer line, Trimble and Hyundai also are committed to collaborating on operator assist features for construction machines, as well as an increased focus on cloud collaboration.

"The Trimble Ready HD130A dozers represent a further step forward in delivering intelligent, high-performance machines to our customers," said Gert Peeters, product manager, HCEE. "Working with Trimble enhances our ability to offer precision and productivity straight from the factory. We're excited to deepen our relationship with Trimble as we continue to innovate together. This collaboration is key to bringing smarter, more connected solutions to the job site."

Local Support

Trimble's Sitech dealer channel and select authorized resellers provide installation services, personalized training and local technical support for the Trimble Earthworks 3D grade control platform installed on Hyundai HD130A bulldozers.

Availability

The Trimble Earthworks 3D grade control option for Hyundai HD130A bulldozers is available internationally by contacting a Sitech dealer or select authorized reseller. The 3D offering supports the following sensor configurations:

● Dual GNSS + cross slope (cab mount);

● UTS + cross slope (blade mount);

● GNSS (single) + cross slope (blade mount);

● dual laser + cross slope (blade mount); and

● single laser + cross slope (blade mount).

For more information, visit www.trimble.com/en/dealer-locator

Today's top stories