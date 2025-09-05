Trimble has begun the process to obtain FedRAMP authorization for its construction solutions - Trimble Connect, ProjectSight, and Trimble Unity. This move reflects its commitment to providing secure, collaborative platforms for US federal agencies and contractors. Trusted cybersecurity firm Coalfire will guide the authorization process, ensuring compliance with rigorous security controls.

Trimble logo

Trimble announced the initiation of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization process for its Trimble Connect, Trimble ProjectSight and Trimble Unity solutions.

This strategic initiative underscores Trimble's commitment to deliver a comprehensive and secure, connected construction platform for U.S. federal agencies and their contractors. Its long-standing dedication to support government agencies focuses on delivering solutions for capital improvement programs and digital project delivery.

Together, these solutions help enable seamless collaboration and project management for the public and private sectors. By seeking FedRAMP authorization, Trimble aims to provide federal customers with a unified and highly-secure environment for managing project data, documents and workflows.

"As federal agencies continue to modernize their infrastructure and construction programs, they require solutions that not only increase efficiency, but also meet the most stringent security standards," said Mark Schwartz, senior vice president, AECO software of Trimble. "Pursuing FedRAMP authorization is a natural extension of our commitment to the public sector, ensuring our customers can leverage the full power of a connected construction ecosystem with confidence."

Project Scope

This strategic FedRAMP initiative involves three key components of Trimble's connected construction management portfolio:

• Trimble Connect, a common data environment and collaboration platform;

• ProjectSight, a construction project management solution; and

• Trimble Unity asset lifecycle management suite.

Trimble will collaborate with Coalfire, a leading cybersecurity and compliance firm, to guide the roadmap toward final authorization. As a trusted FedRAMP third-party assessment organization, Coalfire will provide its renowned expertise to assess and validate that Trimble Connect, ProjectSight and Trimble Unity are able to meet the rigorous security controls mandated by the FedRAMP program. This collaboration reinforces Trimble's dedication to providing a secure and compliant platform for government use.

