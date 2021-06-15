TruckIT , a construction technology firm specializing in optimized dispatching, fleet management, electronic ticketing solutions and business intelligence, announced a partnership with NW White & Co.

Established in 1952, N.W. White & Co. has grown to become the largest dump truck company in South Carolina with seven divisions and more than 300 trucks.

"We were looking for a partner that would help us improve technology and efficiencies for our driver force, GM's, our dispatchers and construction partners," said Bryan Joliff, business analyst at N.W. White & Co.

"We were also looking to help contribute to advancing technology and improving communication within the construction industry in South Carolina. We went through an extensive yearlong vetting process to find the platform that best meets the needs of NW White & Co. We're excited to partner with a forward thinking and collaborative company like TruckIT and look forward to what the future will hold as a result."

By implementing and adopting TruckIT's technology platform, N.W. White & Co. will drive efficiency and customer satisfaction via automation, digitization, integration and provide actionable insights throughout the material chain of custody. By partnering with TruckIT, N.W. White & Co. continues to demonstrate its commitment to its employees and their construction partners through innovation within the heavy construction industry, according to the company.

"We are proud to be partnering with a recognized industry leader such as N.W. White," said TruckIT CEO Pace Davis. "Trust and communication are critical to any successful collaboration, so NW's insights have been invaluable to us in order to further enhance TruckIT's solution to the betterment of N.W. White & Co., our customers and the industry as a whole."

For more information about TruckIT, visit www.truckit.com.

For more information about N.W. White & Co., visit www.nwwhite.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories