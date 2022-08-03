Michelle Ciric

Tsurumi Pump announced Michelle Ciric as its new operations manager of North America.

Ciric comes to Tsurumi with 10 years of experience in distribution, warehouse and supply chain operations. She also has considerable experience in managing staff, which will add tremendous help as Tsurumi is at a time of fast growth and expansion, the company said.

"As I got to know the Tsurumi team through the interview process, I was immediately attracted to the culture and positive energy of who are now my coworkers," Ciric said. "I felt the work environment was open to new ideas and that would allow me to use my experience to flourish in this role."

Ciric developed her warehouse management and supply chain knowledge in previous roles by working closely with sales, operations, customer service, and logistics teams. Her past efforts focused on creating standard work, shortening communication flows, improving warehouse architecture, material flow, and continuous improvement of order execution to drive on-time deliveries.

"I believe this closely aligns with Tsurumi's goals and is a strategy we can execute together," Ciric said. "In my previous roles, service levels rose to their peak while also driving productivity across warehouse and customer service.

Glenn Wieczorek, Tsurumi America's managing director, said "Michelle will strengthen the company's team and boost its stock availability and delivery times. She's a great addition to our team and is already making a positive impact.

"She is an effective leader and has experience in working with different teams focused on achieving common results."

For more information, visit tsurumiamerica.com.

Today's top stories