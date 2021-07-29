Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Thu July 29, 2021 - National Edition
TT Technologies will be displaying the latest compact directional drilling equipment — the Grundodrill 5X — at the Utility Expo.
The Grundodrill 5X features a Tier IVF, 56hp Kohler engine, a single push button stake down system and independent front and rear lift. An all-weather 7-in. touchscreen display delivers real-time bore data and operational performance.
The unit offers 11,000 lbs. (48 Kn) of thrust and pullback and 1,200 lbf/ft (1,627 Nm) of torque.
The Utility Expo is scheduled for Sept. 28 to 30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
For more information, visit www.tttechnologies.com.
Doosan Bobcat Continues Expansion With Groundbreaking of $70M Manufacturing Campus in North Carolina