TT Technologies' Grundodrill 5X on Display at Utility Expo

Thu July 29, 2021 - National Edition
TT Technologies


The Grundodrill 5X features a Tier IVF, 56hp Kohler engine, a single push button stake down system and independent front and rear lift.

TT Technologies will be displaying the latest compact directional drilling equipment — the Grundodrill 5X — at the Utility Expo.

The Grundodrill 5X features a Tier IVF, 56hp Kohler engine, a single push button stake down system and independent front and rear lift. An all-weather 7-in. touchscreen display delivers real-time bore data and operational performance.

The unit offers 11,000 lbs. (48 Kn) of thrust and pullback and 1,200 lbf/ft (1,627 Nm) of torque.

The Utility Expo is scheduled for Sept. 28 to 30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

For more information, visit www.tttechnologies.com.




