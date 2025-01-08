List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Two-Day Construction Safety Summit Planned in Bend, Oregon

    The two-day Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit in Bend, Oregon will cover topics like fall protection and work zone safety, offering OSHA training and certifications. Keynote by Layla McGlone focuses on safety culture.

    Wed January 08, 2025 - West Edition #1
    Mycentraloregon.com


    Shutterstock photo

    A two-day training conference in central Oregon will offer training opportunities for workers in the residential, commercial and industrial construction industries to increase their protection from safety and health hazards, according to mycentraloregon.com.

    The 22nd annual Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit on Jan. 27-28, 2025, will address multiple topics, several of which will be offered in Spanish. Topics include fall protection, ladders and scaffolds, excavations, electrical systems, communication, and heat and wildfire smoke, according to mycentraloregon.com.

    The event features the OSHA 10-hour training for construction and training in work zone safety and flagging.

    Certifications and recertifications will be available. In addition, attendees will have access to continuing education credits, including credits through Oregon's Construction Contractors Board and Landscape Contractors Board, mycentraloregon.com reported.

    Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (Oregon OSHA), a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, encourages employers and workers to attend the summit at the Riverhouse Lodge Convention Center in Bend. Oregon OSHA is one of several partners sponsoring the summit, according to mycentraloregon.com.

    The keynote presentation, "Champions of Safety: Unleashing the Lifesaving Power of Culture and Communication," will be delivered by Layla McGlone, founder of Building Excellence, on Jan. 28. McGlone will show how a strong safety culture — driven by core values, leadership commitment and employee engagement — can transform an organization and significantly reduce workplace injuries, according to mycentraloregon.com.

    The summit's other sessions include:

    • Preventing fall hazard exposures
    • Pre-task planning to strengthen safety and health
    • Hand and power tools and personal protective equipment
    • Health hazards in the construction industry
    • Understanding Oregon OSHA and its inspection process
    • A supervisor's safety responsibilities
    • Underground line safety
    • Building a better safety culture
    • Driving defensively and safely

    Registration for the preconference workshops on Jan. 27 is $75. Conference registration on Jan. 28 is $120. Registration for the OSHA 10-hour training for construction is $175 for both days. The cost of the first-aid workshop on Jan. 27 is $95.

    To register, visit safetyseries.cventevents.com/summit25.

    For more information, contact the Oregon OSHA Conference Section at 503/947-7411 or [email protected].




