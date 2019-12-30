--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
TXAPA Holds Third Annual Asphalt Road-eo in Buda

Mon December 30, 2019 - West Edition #1
TXAPA


The Texas Asphalt Pavement Association (TXAPA) held its 2019 Asphalt Road-eo Dec. 6 and 7, in Buda, Texas.

The Asphalt Road-eo is a student competition created to generate interest in asphalt pavements and the asphalt pavement industry among students considering career options.

Over the weekend, 12 teams of students from seven universities across Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana competed in the association's third annual Asphalt Road-eo. The teams and their asphalt slabs cycled through four phases of the competition: skidding, rutting, cracking and judging panel presentations.

TXAPA posted on its Facebook page, "Congratulations on a job well done and thanks to all the students for their hard work! The future of our industry looks bright." CEG agrees.

  • 1st place: Team TLC from Louisiana Tech University
  • 2nd place: Blue Team from UT El Paso
  • 3rd place: Team UTSA ITE from UT San Antonio

For more information, visit www.texasasphalt.org.



