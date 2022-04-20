Lone Star Constructors will reconstruct and increase total general purpose lanes from six to eight; rebuild two “grandfathered” existing reversible, tolled, managed lanes; reconstruct continuous frontage roads and add a lane in some areas; and make intersection improvements.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has issued Lone Star Constructors (Lone Star), a joint venture between Fluor Heavy Civil LLC and Irving, Texas-based Austin Bridge & Road LP, a notice to proceed on a $641.7 million design-build contract for the expansion and reconstruction of approximately 6.3 mi. of Interstate 35 East in Dallas.

The JV, which was awarded the project last summer, also has a maintenance contract of approximately $13.3 million for the finished highway, according to TxDOT documents. Fluor said it expects the project to be complete in early 2026.

Lone Star Constructors will:

Reconstruct and increase total general purpose lanes from six to eight;

Rebuild two "grandfathered" existing reversible, tolled, managed lanes;

Reconstruct continuous frontage roads and add a lane in some areas; and

Intersection improvements.

"This project is part of TxDOT's long-term plan to meet current and future travel demands by improving overall mobility, operational efficiency, accessibility, safety and emergency response," said Thomas Nilsson, president of Fluor's Infrastructure business, in a prepared statement. "When completed, this project will help alleviate traffic congestion to the surrounding communities and improve connectivity for all people in the Dallas metroplex."

AGL Constructors, a joint venture between Archer Western Contractors LLC, Granite Construction Co. and The Lane Construction Co., completed the $1.4 billion, 28-mi. Phase I of the project. TxDOT projected that all phases of the I-35E project will cost more than $4 billion.

Another Fluor venture, Green Line Extension Constructors (GLX), recently completed the Union Square Branch of the 4.7 mi., $2.3 billion Green Line Extension light-rail project for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA). Fluor's partners are Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Inc., Herzog Contracting Group and The Middlesex Corp.

GLX expects the second segment of the project, which includes construction of a large vehicle storage and maintenance facility and an extension of a community path, to be complete later this year.

Today's top stories