The total investment represents more than a $10 billion increase from a decade ago, when UDOT approved a $3 billion transportation improvement budget. (UDOT photo)

The Utah Department of Transportation announced recently that the agency has approved the largest transportation program in state history.

A total of $14.3 billion will go toward improving roads, trails and transit systems in partnership with local planning organizations and governments over the course of the next six years.

"We are investing in helping Utahns get where they need to go now more than ever," said UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras. "I signed the largest transportation program in state history [totaling more than $14.3 billion over the next six years]. This money will be used to build and improve our roads, trails and transit system in collaboration with local planning organizations, cities and counties. It will help provide transportation choices for everyone in our fast-growing state to get safely where they want in the way they want."

Braceras compared the current investment to the $3 billion program from a decade ago, highlighting the state's commitment to meeting the needs of its expanding population and economy. Utah's growth rate, the fastest among all U.S. states, necessitates an upgrade in transportation infrastructure.

"Looking back, it's incredible to think that just 10 years ago, our program totaled $3 billion," Braceras said. "During that time, our state has grown faster than any other state in the country and the increase in transportation funding reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of our growing population and economy.

"But even more impressive to me is the expanded scope of our responsibility, now versus 2013," he added. "This $14.3 billion will help us deliver not only smoother, safer and more efficient highways, but also expansions and improvements to our transit system and new trail segments as part of our statewide trail network.

"This historic level of investment will keep Utah moving and we appreciate the confidence and trust our state leaders have placed in us to deliver quality projects on time and on budget," he continued.

"The future of our state is bright," he concluded. "It's a future where we can all safely get around by bike, car, bus, train or our own two feet, wherever we want to go. And this transportation program is a big step in the right direction."

