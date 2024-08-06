List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    UDOT Receives $20M Grant to Innovate New Technology

    UDOT receives a $20M grant from USDOT to implement V2X technology. This advancement aims to enhance road safety, connectivity, and efficiency by connecting vehicles with drivers and their surroundings. The grant will support a network involving Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, and local partners to improve road conditions, reduce accidents, and enhance transportation services.

    Tue August 06, 2024 - West Edition #16
    UDOT


    Shutterstock photo

    The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) recently awarded the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) a $20 million grant to connect the west with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology.

    This technology uses sensors and wireless connectivity so vehicles can connect to and communicate with drivers and their surroundings to enhance road safety, mobility and efficiency.

    The USDOT is focused on advancing connected and interoperable vehicle technologies and this grant will help UDOT, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Colorado Department of Transportation, and other local partners create a seamless and reliable connected network.

    "Utah is a leader in promoting and deploying V2X technologies to explore the potential to save lives on our nation's highways," said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. "The funding provided will help accelerate the technology so that we can deploy it on a national scale and provide new tools to reduce fatalities on our highways."

    Creating connectivity across state lines will provide better information to drivers about sharp curves, adverse weather conditions and road closures. It will help plow operators clear roads faster, identify the location of vulnerable road users so crashes can be prevented and provide driver warnings about work zones and disabled vehicles. V2X technology also will improve bus service reliability, reduce idling at intersections and improve freight safety.

    "We see this as a potential inflection point in transportation, especially for safety," UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras said. "With this technology, we will be able to save more lives sooner. We look forward to working with our partners as we expand this connected network beyond the borders of our state."

    Utah built the first operational connected vehicle corridor in the nation along Redwood Road. Buses equipped with special radios "talk" to the traffic signals along these roads, and if the bus is running behind schedule, the signal can extend the length of the green light – all without any action taken by the bus driver.




