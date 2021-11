UDOT officials said this portion of the project will connect Porter Rockwell Boulevard to 2100 North in Lehi.

UDOT has received funding to start the next phase of the Mountain View Corridor project and will connect Porter Rockwell Boulevard to 2100 N in Lehi. This segment will provide another much needed transportation option for northwest UTCO. Construction is planned for late 2023/early 2024.

Today's top stories