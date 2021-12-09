United Ag & Turf NE LLC has acquired Harvest Equipment locations in Vermont: Theriault Equipment in Presque Isle, Maine, All Power Equipment in Granby, Mass., and Tom's Lawn and Garden Equipment Inc. in Portsmouth, R.I.

The merger brings United Ag & Turf's footprint to 63 John Deere Ag & Turf stores, plus an additional 14 locations of John Deere Construction & Forestry dealerships operated by its sister company, United Construction & Forestry.

"We are excited about the opportunity to serve even more farmers, landowners and businesses throughout the Northeast," said Eric Driscoll, CEO of United Ag & Turf NE and United Construction & Forestry.

"It's an honor to put our United name on these dealerships. We look forward to building lasting relationships that are rooted in trust and service with our new customers and in the new communities we serve."

Scott Miller, president of United Ag & Turf NE said, "This is an exciting organization to be a part of and an incredible opportunity for us to continue to expand the John Deere brand in the Northeast. We are committed to investing heavily in the region, with three new facilities opening in 2022 and continual updating and upgrading operations so we can deliver on our promise of best-in-class equipment and an extra-ordinary customer experience."

The acquisition adds approximately 100 additional employees to United Ag & Turf NE.

"Our business is rapidly growing with tremendous career growth opportunities," continued Miller. "We welcome these new employees to our United team and hope others outside our organization consider jumping onboard early to discover an exceptional career trajectory.

"United staff, customers and their communities will all benefit from this acquisition with a stronger, more diversified network of dealerships," concluded Miller. "With our future plans to expand parts inventories and have more equipment available throughout our locations, there is tremendous opportunity for everyone."

For more information, visit www.unitedagandturf.com/ne.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

