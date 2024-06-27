CEG photo Mark Kuhn, president, United Construction & Forestry, and Ron Davis, president, United Ag & Turf NE, are joined by members of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce and United Ag & Turf and United Construction & Forestry employees for the store’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

United Construction & Forestry held a grand opening celebration June 21, 2024, at its new facility in Pembroke, N.H.

United Construction & Forestry and its sister company, United Ag & Turf, operate John Deere dealerships specializing in heavy-duty construction, compact construction, forestry, road building equipment, agriculture, turf and utility vehicles. United Construction & Forestry is the largest John Deere dealer in the northeast with 14 locations across the region.

Until recently, there were two John Deere product locations in the Pembroke, N.H. area: United Construction & Forestry and United Ag & Turf, with the ownership of each falling under the same corporate umbrella. A major expansion/remodeling of the United Construction & Forestry location at 98 Sheep Davis Road in Pembroke made way for a vastly expanded showroom and increased office space that allows both operations to serve under the same roof.

Combining the Pembroke agricultural and construction facilities allows customers whose businesses use both agricultural equipment/construction equipment products to satisfy all of their equipment needs at a single location. The new location also sells and supports Wirtgen pavement milling recyclers and soil stabilizers, Vogele asphalt pavers, Kleemann crushers and screeners, Hamm soil and asphalt compactors, and Morbark tree care and industrial grinders and chippers.

The grand opening event featured a ribbon-cutting with local dignitaries, as well as a charitable raffle with Girls at Work, a local New Hampshire non-profit empowering girls with tools to build confidence and strength.

In addition to customers having a chance to tour the new facility, United Construction & Forestry used this opportunity to introduce its sponsorship in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing. Ellis greeted customers and signed autographs prior to heading to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway to prepare for driving the No. 43 Chevy Camaro in the Sci Apps 200, Xfinity race, which was held Saturday, June 22.

"We are excited for this inaugural opportunity to expose the United Construction & Forestry brand to NASCAR fans," said Mark Kuhn, president of United Construction & Forestry. "It also aligns nicely with the grand opening of our new dealership in Pembroke, N.H., because it will give so many of our customers a chance to meet Ryan [Ellis]. Many of our customers in the heavy equipment industry are loyal NASCAR fans, so we know they'll be thrilled to see the black and yellow No. 43 car on the track. We couldn't be happier with how easy Ryan and the Alpha Prime Racing team have been to work with, and whether we get a victory lap or not, the sponsorship has been a winning experience."

In speaking of the upcoming race Ellis said, "New Hampshire is one of my favorite racetracks on our schedule, and I'm so excited to have an amazing partner in United Construction & Forestry based in that area. Over the last few years, we've really seen the crowd grow at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and last year, it was one of our best races of the season. Unfortunately, we barely missed the free pass position a few times and could not get our lap back when some other cars did. Otherwise, it definitely would have been a top-10 day. The Xfinity Series package has really put on a great show at this venue over the last few years, and I could not be more excited to get there — it's a race that I've had marked on my schedule since we left last year. I'm so thankful for Mark Kuhn and his entire team's support at United Construction & Forestry, and I hope this partnership is one that we can only grow into the future."  CEG

