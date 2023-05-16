List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Universal Studios Coming to Frisco, Texas

    Tue May 16, 2023 - West Edition #11
    Universal Studios


    The city of Frisco has given the green light to construct a Universal Studios theme park.

    Universal wants to build an amusement park for kids on 97 acres on the north end of Frisco in addition to a 300-room hotel.

    "From every aspect, it will be something that I think the city of Frisco will be proud of," said John Reynolds, Universal Studios senior vice president of external affairs.

    During a final presentation, the city council heard about the park generating $3 million a year in sales and property taxes along with more than $1 million a year in hotel taxes.

    Dozens of nearby homeowners, however, pleaded with the city council to delay the vote so their concerns about traffic, crime and quality of life issues can be addressed. Some critics said the final agreement leaves too many loopholes on hours of operation.

    People who live near the proposed site of a Universal Studios theme park asked Frisco city leaders to take more time studying it's potential negative impact.

    "I feel like it's a big project, it's going to impact Frisco for the next 100 years," one resident said. "There's no reason to rush through it. It doesn't make any sense."




