The corridor’s design includes accommodating other forms of transportation. Last fall, 8 mi. of the existing trail in the Coeur d’Alene area were repaved and another 9 mi. of new path were paved.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is reconfiguring several roadways near the current U.S.-95 junctions with ID-53 and Garwood Road north of Hayden.

The proposed project will:

Construct a new interchange at U.S.-95 and ID-53;

Realign and widen ID-53 from Ramsey Road to U.S.-95;

Replace the existing deficient ID-53 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR);

Provide a grade separation at Garwood Road over U.S.-95 and the UPRR (eliminate direct access to U.S.-95 at Garwood Road);

Construct a new east-side frontage road from ID-53 to Garwood Road;

Construct an assortment of connector roadways.

This project is part of a larger vision to improve traffic flow and enhance safety on a local and regional level for present and future users along U.S.-95 between Garwood Road and Sagle.

Design and construction of this project are approximately $41 million.

This project is funded through the ITD GARVEE Transportation Program. Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle (GARVEE) bonds enable ITD to accelerate construction timelines to build critical infrastructure that would otherwise take many years to fund and build. The bonds are paid back over 18 years and are backed solely by future federal aid.

Today's top stories