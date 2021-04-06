Our Main Office
Tue April 06, 2021 - West Edition #8
The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is reconfiguring several roadways near the current U.S.-95 junctions with ID-53 and Garwood Road north of Hayden.
The proposed project will:
This project is part of a larger vision to improve traffic flow and enhance safety on a local and regional level for present and future users along U.S.-95 between Garwood Road and Sagle.
Design and construction of this project are approximately $41 million.
This project is funded through the ITD GARVEE Transportation Program. Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle (GARVEE) bonds enable ITD to accelerate construction timelines to build critical infrastructure that would otherwise take many years to fund and build. The bonds are paid back over 18 years and are backed solely by future federal aid.