U.S. 95, ID-53 Construction Project Taking Shape in Idaho

Tue April 06, 2021 - West Edition #8
Idaho Transportation Department


The corridor’s design includes accommodating other forms of transportation. Last fall, 8 mi. of the existing trail in the Coeur d’Alene area were repaved and another 9 mi. of new path were paved.
The corridor’s design includes accommodating other forms of transportation. Last fall, 8 mi. of the existing trail in the Coeur d’Alene area were repaved and another 9 mi. of new path were paved.
The second phase of work will complete the railroad bridge and new interchange before beginning the overpass at Garwood. The project is expected to be complete by fall 2021. Crews are extending frontage roads on the east and west side of U.S. 95. This project grew out of a 2010 corridor study and it's part of an effort to improve the entire corridor of U.S. 95 from Coeur d'Alene to Sagle. The two north central Idaho cities are approximately 40 mi. apart

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is reconfiguring several roadways near the current U.S.-95 junctions with ID-53 and Garwood Road north of Hayden.

The proposed project will:

  • Construct a new interchange at U.S.-95 and ID-53;
  • Realign and widen ID-53 from Ramsey Road to U.S.-95;
  • Replace the existing deficient ID-53 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR);
  • Provide a grade separation at Garwood Road over U.S.-95 and the UPRR (eliminate direct access to U.S.-95 at Garwood Road);
  • Construct a new east-side frontage road from ID-53 to Garwood Road;
  • Construct an assortment of connector roadways.

This project is part of a larger vision to improve traffic flow and enhance safety on a local and regional level for present and future users along U.S.-95 between Garwood Road and Sagle.

Design and construction of this project are approximately $41 million.

This project is funded through the ITD GARVEE Transportation Program. Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle (GARVEE) bonds enable ITD to accelerate construction timelines to build critical infrastructure that would otherwise take many years to fund and build. The bonds are paid back over 18 years and are backed solely by future federal aid.




