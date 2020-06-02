Utility Expo is More Than Just a New Name

What started in 1964 in Elburn, Ill., as a way for Illinois Bell to get equipment manufacturers to show off their latest and greatest to its employees, "The Elburn Show," which became ICUEE, is now The Utility Expo, emphasizing our commitment to focus on the needs of utility industry professionals.

Since moving The Utility Expo (then ICUEE) to the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville in 1987, the show has consistently grown and provided more and better solutions to those involved in every sector of the utility industry.

We've grown so much since then that, just this month, Trade Show News Network (TSNN) certified us as the second-largest trade show in America in 2019, behind only the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The people who produce The Utility Expo aren't rest-on-your-laurels types. We have been listening to what our attendees and exhibitors want to see more of, less of, and what they would like entirely new, and we're following through.

We heard loud and clear that while they loved the show, most folks didn't understand the name. The show is more than just a construction show or a safety conference or an underground or overhead equipment show. It's the place for everything you need if you're in the utility construction industry. It's where the utility industry goes to grow. Simply put, it is The Utility Expo.

One thing that won't change is the ability for utility and construction pros to see equipment in action. It's nice to see brand new equipment cleaned up and on the floor, but nothing tells a utility professional more than seeing that equipment in action. That's who we are – it's in our DNA and it's only going to get better. We are also continuing our focus to help industry professionals connect better with each other, learn about the latest technologies, and hear recommendations from experts through our innovative education opportunities.

We can't wait to see you in Louisville, Sept. 28-31, 2021. This is going to be one you can't miss. To be the first to get the latest information from The Utility Expo, visit www.theutilityexpo.com/show-alerts.

John Rozum is The Utility Expo's show director.