List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Stephenson Equipment Inc. Holds Second Annual Public Works Event

Wed September 21, 2022 - Northeast Edition #20
CEG


Stephenson Equipment Inc. (SEI) held its second annual Public Works Equipment Show & Extravaganza Sept. 15, 2022, in Harrisburg, Pa.

Held at the LCBC Harrisburg Church, not far from SEI's headquarters, the show drew crews from many local public works departments.

"We're holding this event to showcase a wide array of equipment and to thank our municipal customers" said Josh Reed, public works product manager of SEI. "We want to support our municipal customers and make sure we show them a number of options for their equipment and truck needs.

"We are very excited to have 350 attendees today," he said. "A lot of public works departments from 8 to 10 surrounding counties."

While this was SEI's second annual Public Works Equipment Show & Extravaganza event, Reed sees it continuing in the years ahead.

"It's a nice touch point and nice way to really show off our product lines to public works departments," he said. "I just want to thank everybody for coming out and spending the time and talking with the Stephenson employees as well as all the vendors we have. And giving feedback to us of how we can help."

Rick Debroisse, branch manager of MJR Equipment, a division of Stephenson Equipment, echoed Reed's enthusiasm.

"Obviously, we nailed the weather again two years in a row and that is not easy to do," he said. "Here is another tremendous turnout for MJR and Stephenson Equipment." CEG

Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12
Photo: 1/12

A large crowd congregates for lunch during SEI’s second annual Public Works Equipment Show & Extravaganza. (CEG photo)
A Massey Ferguson 5711 tractor holds court at SEI’s second annual Public Works Equipment Show & Extravaganza. (CEG photo)
Mission BBQ prepared a delicious lunch for attendees of SEI’s second annual Public Works Equipment Show & Extravaganza. (CEG photo)
Rob Phillips (L) and Todd Stritzel, both regional sales managers of Henderson Products Inc., are ready to talk truck bodies at the show. (CEG photo)
Mission BBQ prepared a delicious lunch for attendees of SEI’s second annual Public Works Equipment Show & Extravaganza. (CEG photo)
Stephenson Equipment Inc. (SEI) held its second annual Public Works Equipment Show & Extravaganza Sept. 15, 2022, in Harrisburg, Pa. (CEG photo)
Larry Faidley (L), municipal sales manager, and Nate Weaver, regional sales manager, both of J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers, Somerset, Pa., were eager to discuss their company’s extensive product lines with public works departments and their crews. (CEG photo)
Monroe Municipal Truck Equipment showcased its wares during the event, which included a box spreader that attracted some attention here. (CEG photo)
Mark Peden (L), sales territory manager, and David Carvin Jr., program engineer, both of Force America, discussed their company’s line of innovative electronic spreader controls designed for winter maintenance. (CEG photo)
A Peterbilt truck and a Rogers trailer provided a comfortable place for attendees to relax during the event. (CEG photo)
A JCB backhoe serves refreshments during the event. (CEG photo)
A crowd gathers around JCB, LeeBoy/Rosco, Bandit equipment and more at the show. (CEG photo)




Today's top stories

Uncommon MSE Wall Failure Calls for Unique Geotechnical Solutions

Atkinson Moves Mountains On California Highway Project

Cat 789 Mining Truck Delivers Power, More Payload, Better Speed on Grade

Archer Western, Traylor Bros. Navigate Obstacles as Construction Continues on $865M Project

Major Film Studio to Be Built on 70-Acre Site at Bayonne, N.J.'s Bergen Point

Texas AGC Lauds Record $85B in Funding

New Data Center Planned for Fayette County, Ga., Could Be World's Largest

Ritchie Bros. Looks at Oil, Gas Support Equipment Sales in Market Trends Report



 

Read more about...

Events MJR equipment Pennsylvania Stephenson Equipment, Inc.






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA