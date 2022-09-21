Stephenson Equipment Inc. (SEI) held its second annual Public Works Equipment Show & Extravaganza Sept. 15, 2022, in Harrisburg, Pa.

Held at the LCBC Harrisburg Church, not far from SEI's headquarters, the show drew crews from many local public works departments.

"We're holding this event to showcase a wide array of equipment and to thank our municipal customers" said Josh Reed, public works product manager of SEI. "We want to support our municipal customers and make sure we show them a number of options for their equipment and truck needs.

"We are very excited to have 350 attendees today," he said. "A lot of public works departments from 8 to 10 surrounding counties."

While this was SEI's second annual Public Works Equipment Show & Extravaganza event, Reed sees it continuing in the years ahead.

"It's a nice touch point and nice way to really show off our product lines to public works departments," he said. "I just want to thank everybody for coming out and spending the time and talking with the Stephenson employees as well as all the vendors we have. And giving feedback to us of how we can help."

Rick Debroisse, branch manager of MJR Equipment, a division of Stephenson Equipment, echoed Reed's enthusiasm.

"Obviously, we nailed the weather again two years in a row and that is not easy to do," he said. "Here is another tremendous turnout for MJR and Stephenson Equipment." CEG

