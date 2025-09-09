Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Vanderloop Becomes Newest Manitou Dealer in Wisconsin

    Vanderloop Equipment in Wisconsin has partnered with Manitou, offering skid loaders, telescopic handlers and more. Established in the 1950s, Vanderloop remains a family-owned business dedicated to serving customers through generations. The new partnership expands product offerings and enhances service for Wisconsin farms.

    Tue September 09, 2025 - Midwest Edition #19
    Manitou Group


    Manitou North America announced its partnership with Vanderloop Equipment as a new dealer with three locations in Wisconsin.
    Vanderloop Equipment photo
    Manitou North America announced its partnership with Vanderloop Equipment as a new dealer with three locations in Wisconsin.
    Manitou North America announced its partnership with Vanderloop Equipment as a new dealer with three locations in Wisconsin.   (Vanderloop Equipment photo) Vanderloop Equipment will now represent the Manitou brand, offering its line of skid and track loaders, telescopic handlers, forklifts and articulated loaders.   (Vanderloop Equipment photo)

    Manitou North America announced its partnership with Vanderloop Equipment as a new dealer with three locations in Wisconsin. Vanderloop Equipment will now represent the Manitou brand, offering its line of skid and track loaders, telescopic handlers, forklifts and articulated loaders.

    "We are proud to welcome the Vanderloop Equipment team to our dealer network," said Dave Szepanski, regional sales manager of Manitou North America. "This partnership expands our ability to serve Manitou customers in Wisconsin, and we look forward to building a successful future together."

    Established more than 70 years ago in Brillion, Wis., Vanderloop Equipment has always been on the forefront of equipment and technology. The dealership has a rich history, starting in the early 1950s with diesel tractors before expanding its equipment offerings and growing the company.

    Throughout its history, Vanderloop has remained a family-owned business and is now a fourth-generation dealership led by Robb and Carey Vanderloop. With additional locations in Lena and Beaver Dam, Vanderloop Equipment is committed to its mission of supplying products and services to its customers for generations to come.

    "This partnership with Manitou expands our product offerings and enhances our commitment to serving Wisconsin farms," said Mark Vanderloop, sales manager and product specialist of Vanderloop Equipment. "Our team is dedicated to providing parts and service for both current and legacy machines. We look forward to supporting farming operations with these exciting new products."

    Manitou equipment is now available from Vanderloop Equipment.

    For more information, visit vanderloop.com or manitou.com.




    Today's top stories

    Significant Corridor H Project Proceeds

    Plunging Into Digitalization

    Utility & Transport Contractors Association of New Jersey Celebrates 60th Anniversary

    CB's Tom Schachner to Retire After Four Decades in Heavy Equipment Industry

    Paramount Construction: Small Jobs to Multi-Million Dollar Conn. Projects

    Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards Name Equip Expo a Finalist in 4 Categories

    PennDOT Displays Plans Online for Three Dauphin County Bridge Projects to Be Bid in One Contract

    Plans Under Way to Restore Delaware Bay's 138-Year-Old Fourteen Foot Bank Lighthouse



     

    Read more about...

    dealership Manitou Manitou Group Vanderloop Equipment Inc. Wisconsin







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147