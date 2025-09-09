Vanderloop Equipment in Wisconsin has partnered with Manitou, offering skid loaders, telescopic handlers and more. Established in the 1950s, Vanderloop remains a family-owned business dedicated to serving customers through generations. The new partnership expands product offerings and enhances service for Wisconsin farms.

Manitou North America announced its partnership with Vanderloop Equipment as a new dealer with three locations in Wisconsin. Vanderloop Equipment will now represent the Manitou brand, offering its line of skid and track loaders, telescopic handlers, forklifts and articulated loaders.

"We are proud to welcome the Vanderloop Equipment team to our dealer network," said Dave Szepanski, regional sales manager of Manitou North America. "This partnership expands our ability to serve Manitou customers in Wisconsin, and we look forward to building a successful future together."

Established more than 70 years ago in Brillion, Wis., Vanderloop Equipment has always been on the forefront of equipment and technology. The dealership has a rich history, starting in the early 1950s with diesel tractors before expanding its equipment offerings and growing the company.

Throughout its history, Vanderloop has remained a family-owned business and is now a fourth-generation dealership led by Robb and Carey Vanderloop. With additional locations in Lena and Beaver Dam, Vanderloop Equipment is committed to its mission of supplying products and services to its customers for generations to come.

"This partnership with Manitou expands our product offerings and enhances our commitment to serving Wisconsin farms," said Mark Vanderloop, sales manager and product specialist of Vanderloop Equipment. "Our team is dedicated to providing parts and service for both current and legacy machines. We look forward to supporting farming operations with these exciting new products."

For more information, visit vanderloop.com or manitou.com.

