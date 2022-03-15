Powered by Vanair’s specifically developed line of ELiMENT lithium iron phosphate batteries, EPEQ allows users to turn off the vehicle’s engine and run the equipment needed on the job site.

Vanair has announced the upcoming release of the EPEQ Electrified Power Equipment product line. EPEQ is a comprehensive end-to-end system of zero emission and clean, quiet Electrified Power Equipment products.

EPEQ is a fully self-contained and independent system that can be mounted on, or within, combustion engine vehicles, electric vehicles, or even on trailers. On electric vehicles, it can either work with the host vehicle's batteries, or independently.

The EPEQ series is the solution for those customers choosing to operate their equipment on the job site with zero emissions, significantly reduced noise, heat, weight levels, and to reduce equipment maintenance costs and overall vehicle life-cycle-costs. It also is perfect for van-type vehicles that do not have a PTO or customers who desire to turn their vehicle engine off, according to the manufacturer.

End-to-End System Delivering Clean, Quiet Power

Each component in the EPEQ line is designed and optimized to work within a battery-powered system. For instance, electric motors are designed to operate more efficiently than standard, untuned, electric motors, thereby extending the duration of battery power remaining. The lithium iron phosphate ELiMENT battery contains a battery management system (BMS) that has the ability to discharge power while being charged itself.

The EPEQ system smart controller has proprietary software technology designed to intelligently monitor and control all the components in the EPEQ system. Each component can communicate signals to and from the controller's board, allowing battery power supplied to be adjusted based on a range of factors such as: temperature, heat build-up, duty cycle, assigned function priorities and power remaining.

The EPEQ line of products consists of the: ELiMENT battery, electric motor-driven and oil-free air compressors, electric-hydraulic power, AC power inverters, welders, Level 1 and 2 EV charging, electric-driven underdecks, electric driven above decks, alternators/regulators, and DC-DC converters.

Depending on the form of power you need, a single function machine can be ordered or an "ecosystem" product grouping kit, which combines all the functions needed for your application.

For more information, visit www.vanair.com.

