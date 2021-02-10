Equipmentdown-arrow
Vermeer Corporation Enters Distribution Agreement with BRON for Utility Track Plows and Plow Attachments

Wed February 10, 2021 - National Edition
Vermeer

Vermeer is teaming up with BRON to support customers who are working to keep up with major global investments in rural fiber and underground infrastructure.
Vermeer Corporation has signed a distribution agreement with BRON that gives the manufacturer of utility track plows and plow attachments the rights to sell its products through Vermeer industrial dealers worldwide.

The agreement establishes Vermeer dealerships as the exclusive distributor of two of BRON's tracked utility plows in the 200-hp (149 kW) and 300-hp (224 kW) class, and provides it the ability to sell the line of BRON utility plow attachments.

BRON is a family-owned company based in Woodstock, Ontario, Canada. The brand has supported utility and underground infrastructure installation markets for more than 40 years and has heavy-duty plows and attachments that include static and vibratory plows, trenchers, rippers, add-on plows and more.

Vermeer is teaming up with BRON to support customers who are working to keep up with major global investments in rural fiber and underground infrastructure. BRON's products complement the Vermeer utility plow lineup by providing additional options for heavy-duty plows and attachments that are geared for some of the deeper and more extreme installation applications.

"This agreement positions Vermeer to better help our customers capture more of the underground telecom and energy work that will be required to provide more reliable access to critical infrastructure around the world," said Vice President of Environmental and Infrastructure Sales Dave Wisniewski.

"As a fellow family-owned company, we are excited to deepen our partnership with Vermeer and its dealers around the world," said Robert Hall, president of BRON. "Our products, partnered with the reach and expertise of the Vermeer dealer network, put us all in a stronger position to support our customers with the tools and service they need to stay productive."

BRON expects its products to be available at Vermeer dealerships in February 2021.

For more information, visit vermeer.com or bronrwf.com.

