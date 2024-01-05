List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Vermeer Midwest Celebrates Its Pinnacle Award Win for 2023

    Fri January 05, 2024 - Midwest Edition #1
    Vermeer Midwest


    Vermeer Midwest celebrated a Vermeer Pinnacle designation in recognition of providing a superior experience for customers. The Pinnacle Award is earned for performance in sales and marketing; providing excellent aftermarket support; and training employees. The Pinnacle Awards are presented annually by Vermeer Corporation.

    "As a Vermeer dealer, to win the Pinnacle award truly means that you are among the best of what's an already fantastic network of global dealers," said Nathan Guess, vice president of global distribution. "Providing an exceptional customer experience and operating a progressive and expanding business are hallmarks achieved by Pinnacle award winning dealers."

    Vermeer Midwest brings industrial equipment solutions to Illinois, Indiana, western Kentucky, eastern Missouri and Michigan.

    For more information, visit vermeermidwest.com.




    Today's top stories

    Bobcat Showcases Newly Available Worksite Solutions at World of Concrete 2024

    Newark Liberty Airport to Build $570M Cable Car System to Replace Its AirTrain Service

    ABC: Construction Job Openings in November Rise to Highest Level Since 2022

    American Concrete Pavement Association Announces 2023 Excellence in Concrete Pavement Award Winners

    World of Asphalt, AGG1 Announce Lineup for 2024 Return to Nashville

    Rehabilitation Work Begins On Pa.-N.J. Toll-Supported Bridge Over Delaware River

    Major New Warehouse One of Several 2024 Projects at Pease International Tradeport in New Hampshire

    Scott Steinhardt Named President of Stertil-Koni USA Inc.



     

    Read more about...

    Awards Business News Midwest PINNACLE Awards Vermeer Vermeer Midwest






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA