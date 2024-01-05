Vermeer Midwest celebrated a Vermeer Pinnacle designation in recognition of providing a superior experience for customers. The Pinnacle Award is earned for performance in sales and marketing; providing excellent aftermarket support; and training employees. The Pinnacle Awards are presented annually by Vermeer Corporation.

"As a Vermeer dealer, to win the Pinnacle award truly means that you are among the best of what's an already fantastic network of global dealers," said Nathan Guess, vice president of global distribution. "Providing an exceptional customer experience and operating a progressive and expanding business are hallmarks achieved by Pinnacle award winning dealers."

Vermeer Midwest brings industrial equipment solutions to Illinois, Indiana, western Kentucky, eastern Missouri and Michigan.

For more information, visit vermeermidwest.com.

