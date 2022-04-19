Vermeer Texas-Louisiana, the authorized dealer of Vermeer construction equipment in Texas and southern Louisiana, earned four sales performance awards at Vermeer Corporation's annual Founder's Banquet in Pella, Iowa, on March 23, 2022.

As a dealership, Vermeer Texas-Louisiana received the Confidence Plus Sales Champion Award for selling more asset protection warranty programs than any other dealership in the global Vermeer industrial network. Individual members from the sales team also garnered several awards.

Logan Franke, sales representative of Vermeer Round Rock in central Texas near Austin, received the Specialty Excavation Product Champion Award for sales of track trencher, rockwheel and surface excavation equipment. Mark Unzicker, recently retired sales manager of Vermeer Irving in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, accepted the Sales Manager of the Year Award for his contributions in 2021 — the last year of his 40-plus year career with Vermeer. Finally, Scott Shuffield, sales representative of Vermeer Round Rock, earned his position as number eight in Vermeer's coveted Global Top 10 Sales.

Several other sales representatives and product specialists garnered honorable mentions within the top three of other sales performance categories including:

Vermeer Borestore Individual Sales — John Fiddler, Vermeer Irving;

Corporate Accounts Sales — Champ Cox; Chris Giblin, Vermeer Irving;

Specialty Excavation Product Champion — Scott Shuffield, Vermeer Round Rock;

Utility Products Product Champion — Terry Hall, Vermeer Round Rock

Pipeline Product Champion — Fernando Menjares, Vermeer Selma.

"As a dealership, we work diligently each year to provide superior, consistent support our customers and our families. To be recognized by Vermeer Corporation in this global setting is truly an honor as well as a challenge to do even better in the future," said Whit Perryman, chief executive officer of Vermeer Texas-Louisiana.

About Vermeer Texas-Louisiana

Vermeer Texas — Louisiana is the authorized dealer of Vermeer equipment in Texas and south Louisiana with 12 locations across the region. Vermeer Texas — Louisiana provides dedicated sales, rentals, parts and service support for customers in the tree care, landscaping, wood waste recycling, and underground construction industries.

For more information, visit www.VermeerTexas.com.

Today's top stories