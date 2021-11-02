List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Vermeer Texas-Louisiana, Bobcat of Lubbock Host Annual Tailgate Event

Tue November 02, 2021 - West Edition #23
CEG


Apparently folks in Lubbock are ready to get back to post-COVID normal. At least that's the impression that was left by the nearly 300 customers that showed up as guests of Vermeer Texas-Louisiana and Bobcat of Lubbock at the companies' annual "tailgate" event held on Oct. 8, the day before home team Texas Tech would take on TCU.

It was a diverse group of customers that converged on the co-branded facility at 3415 Slaton Rd. in Lubbock. From landscapers to pipeline companies, from ranchers to municipalities, the group was representitive of the varied industries served by Vermeer and Bobcat in West Texas.

Compact machinery was on display from Bobcat; skid steers, excavators, tractors and even the company's newest offering — zero turn mowers. On the Vermeer side, chippers, horizontal directional drills and trenchers were the main attraction.

The event has traditionally been one of the more popular ones put on by the Texas Vermeer and Bobcat dealer, but it was not held last year.

About Vermeer Texas-Louisiana

Founded in 1978, the company is a full service equipment dealership specializing in sales, leasing and service of equipment manufactured by Vermeer Corporation from its 13 locations in Texas and southern Louisiana.

About Bobcat of Lubbock

Bobcat of Lubbock is a division of Compact Construction Equipment, Inc, a large Bobcat dealer with locations throughout central, west and south Texas. Its twelve locations make it one of the largest Bobcat dealers in the region. CEG

Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16

Vermeer of Texas-Louisiana and sister company Bobcat of Lubbock welcomed its valued customers to a “tailgate” event at its Lubbock branch on Oct. 8 prior to Tech’s game against TCU the following day.
Troy Rhoades, Vermeer and Bobcat of Lubbock branch manager in Lubbock, reminds attendees of the great selection of workhorse equipment his company offers, like the Vermeer ATX850 wheel loader.
South Plains Golf Greens Texas LLC offers arifical turf and landscaping service throughout the Lubbock region. Bill Hillstrom, owner; and Denise Caballero were guests at the tailgate.
Vermeer Sales Rep Mitch McCalib’s wife Terri and J Ferg’s Chase Lawlis enjoy the Lubbock sunshine after a great lunch.
Zeke Garcia (L) and Jeremy Hix of South Plains Compost. The company offers fertilizer and compost for agriculture.
(L-R): Brian Clevenger of Bobcat of Lubbock with Troy Seals and Stan Johnson of Seals Commercial Concrete LLC, which is a Midlothian company that does business in the Lubbock area.
Mitch McCalib (L) welcomes friend and customer Jason Wenzel, HDD/Boring division manager of Driven Services LLC, an oilfield services company with branches in Midland and Lipan.
Mitch McCalib (L), Vermeer Texas-Louisiana sales rep, welcomes Jerry Newton to the tailgating event.
(L-R):Bryce Chapa, Mike Ivey and Brad Harrison of Lubbock Power and Light enjoy lunch compliments of Vermeer.
Chase Lawlis (L) and Justin Garrett of J Ferg Pros, a Lubbock-area commercial plumbing contractor, were among the 300 or so customers to attend the event.
Warren CAT’s rental division was represented at the Vermeer event by Mark Obrien and Elizabeth Flores.
Pipeline construction giant NPL (Northern Pipeline) does work throughout West Texas utilizing Vermeer equipment and these four gentlemen are critical to their efforts. (L-R) are Ethan Pedan, Tyler Lyons, Mike Connor and Randall Moore.
The city of Lubbock relies heavily on Bobcat equipment and had many city departments represented at the event. (L-R): Here, Carlos Rios, Matthew Reyes and Cole Weeks are about to enjoy a great hamburger compliments of Bobcat.
Registration for the giveaways provided at the event was handled (L-R) by Moses Pacheco, Marcus Muniz and Kevin Burrell, all employees of Vermeer and Bobcat of Lubbock.
Some people know how to eat and have fun. City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation employee Joshua Lewis is one of those people. Both his hamburger and his personality were among the biggest at the popular event.
Employees of sister companies Vermeer Texas-Louisiana and Bobcat of Lubbock await the crowd of 300 customers at their annual tailgate event held in Lubbock.




