Apparently folks in Lubbock are ready to get back to post-COVID normal. At least that's the impression that was left by the nearly 300 customers that showed up as guests of Vermeer Texas-Louisiana and Bobcat of Lubbock at the companies' annual "tailgate" event held on Oct. 8, the day before home team Texas Tech would take on TCU.

It was a diverse group of customers that converged on the co-branded facility at 3415 Slaton Rd. in Lubbock. From landscapers to pipeline companies, from ranchers to municipalities, the group was representitive of the varied industries served by Vermeer and Bobcat in West Texas.

Compact machinery was on display from Bobcat; skid steers, excavators, tractors and even the company's newest offering — zero turn mowers. On the Vermeer side, chippers, horizontal directional drills and trenchers were the main attraction.

The event has traditionally been one of the more popular ones put on by the Texas Vermeer and Bobcat dealer, but it was not held last year.

About Vermeer Texas-Louisiana

Founded in 1978, the company is a full service equipment dealership specializing in sales, leasing and service of equipment manufactured by Vermeer Corporation from its 13 locations in Texas and southern Louisiana.

About Bobcat of Lubbock

Bobcat of Lubbock is a division of Compact Construction Equipment, Inc, a large Bobcat dealer with locations throughout central, west and south Texas. Its twelve locations make it one of the largest Bobcat dealers in the region. CEG

