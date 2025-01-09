Ben Canonica of Canonica Landworks in Vermont blends old-world craftsmanship with modern technology, transitioning from draft horse logging to heavy machinery. His innovative use of Mecalac machines transforms river restoration projects, showcasing a balance of tradition and technology.

Photo courtesy of Canonica Landworks Canonica operates a fleet of Mecalac machines, including the MCR (Mecalac’s mini-excavator hybrid) and MWR (Mecalac’s compact wheeled excavator) models.

In the rolling hills of Chelsea, Vt., Ben Canonica has built more than just a construction company. He has cultivated a life story rooted in hard work, ingenuity and a deep respect for nature and tradition. Canonica Landworks, the business he founded, is a reflection of this journey — a blend of modern machinery and old-world values.

Photo courtesy of Canonica Landworks

Before he was a business owner, Canonica was a farmhand, immersed in the gritty reality of agricultural life.

"After college, I worked on a bunch of farms and got into working with draft horses," he said. "There's something incredibly rewarding about working with these animals. You train them, and they train you."

It wasn't just a job; it was a way of life that shaped his character. Draft horse logging — an age-old practice of using horses to haul timber — was both a novelty and a necessity for Canonica. It offered a low-impact alternative to modern logging equipment and created a bond between man and animal that no machine could replicate.

Transition to Landworks

Life took a turn when Canonica and his wife purchased a raw piece of land in Vermont.

"We bought the property and needed to do a lot of site work," Canonica said.

Rather than hiring out, he decided to handle the tasks himself, renting small equipment and learning as he went. What began as a personal project quickly grew into a fledgling business.

Photo courtesy of Canonica Landworks

Since age 12, Canonica had a landscaping business that he ran through high school, doing various projects with a farm tractor that had a backhoe attachment, before buying his first piece of equipment, a Case 480 backhoe. During this time, he also worked for other landscapers and contractors learning necessary skills to build on.

During college, he spent a summer working for Modern Continental on the Big Dig in Boston, a great experience in knowing that the city was not where he wanted to spend my time, he said.

"I spent another summer working for the USFWS in northern New York rebuilding wet lands in old agriculture fields, and this is where I began to realize I could combine my education with my enjoyment for running equipment."

Immediately after college, he was introduced to working with draft horses on a farm in Colorado, where he did all aspects of farming with the horses.

"With college loans soon coming due, I realized I needed some steady income to settle my debts while I made a plan for my future endeavors," he said. "My high school was getting renovated and they were looking for heavy equipment operators. I had very little experience but did have the necessary hoisting license to run equipment in Massachusetts. I learned a lot doing all the aspects of site work on numerous school renovations, and then worked for a few contractors doing residential site work, before moving to Vermont."

"I enjoyed running equipment and found it was a reasonable way to make a living," Canonica said.

Slowly but steadily, he expanded his offerings, from trail work to excavation projects, carving out a niche in the local community.

Photo courtesy of Canonica Landworks

Despite the shift from draft horses to heavy machinery, Canonica's roots were never far from his mind. His company logo prominently features a horseshoe, a nod to the early days when his horses were his partners in labor.

"My wife asked if I wanted to keep the horseshoe in the logo since I wasn't using horses as much anymore," he said. "But for me, it's a symbol of where I started and a way to honor that chapter of my life.

"About a year ago, I had to put my team down," he added. "I had one mare for 19 years. She wasn't just an animal; she was a partner. We built our farm together."

Today, Canonica Landworks thrives as a modern construction company, but its heart remains deeply tied to the land. In the winters, Canonica still turns to low-impact logging, a quiet homage to his beginnings. As for draft horses, he hasn't ruled them out for the future.

"Maybe at a different time in my life, I'll have horses again," he said.

Building Machines, Building Dreams

Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 created a turning point for Canonica. The storm's devastation left rivers altered and banks eroded, calling for urgent and innovative restoration efforts. For Canonica, this wasn't just a call to action — it was an opportunity to merge his engineering expertise with his love for running heavy equipment.

Canonica equipped his first two excavators with Engcon technology; his approach to equipment is rooted in practicality and vision.

"When I realized how much time I could save with Engcon's EC oil system, it just clicked," he said.

The ability to switch between attachments seamlessly revolutionized his workflow, especially on complex projects like dam removals.

Repairing Rivers, Restoring Hope

Canonica's work with river restoration is where his technical skills truly shine. After the immediate chaos of Irene, he began projects that ranged from repairing eroded banks to reconstructing entire miles of river. Using innovative techniques like root wads — large sections of trees embedded in riverbanks — Canonica learned to balance natural and engineered solutions.

Photo courtesy of Canonica Landworks

"Root wads not only stabilize the banks but also create habitats and reduce downstream energy impacts," he said.

His approach extends beyond immediate repairs. In floodplain restoration, Canonica advocates for giving rivers room to move. Removing outdated berms and dams has become a critical part of his work, allowing rivers to flow naturally and mitigate future flood risks.

The challenges of environmental work evolve, and so does Canonica's expertise. From ash borer outbreaks to the maintenance of small-town waterways, his work is as much about preparing for tomorrow as it is about fixing today. For Canonica, every project is a step toward harmony between human needs and the environment.

Transitioning to Mecalac Machines

Canonica's first encounter with Mecalac machines came around 2016-2017, a time when its presence in the United States was virtually nonexistent. At the time, Canonica was juggling multiple machines — an excavator, a small forwarder, and occasionally renting skid steers or mini-excavators to fill in the gaps.

Photo courtesy of Canonica Landworks

When Canonica stumbled upon Mecalac's 10MCR model, an excavator skid steer hybrid, his curiosity was piqued. It wasn't just a machine; it was a potential solution to his problem.

"I realized I wouldn't have to rent a skid steer or a mini-excavator anymore," Canonica said. "And I wondered if I could even use it as a forwarder for logging."

This realization set off a cascade of research and conversations, including one with a user in the UK who shared insights about using the 8MCR model with a forestry trailer.

Armed with newfound confidence and a clear vision, Canonica sold his forwarder and invested in the first 10MCR sold in the United States through his equipment dealer: Lorusso Heavy Equipment in Walpole, Mass.

Redefining Value in Heavy Machinery

For Canonica, the Mecalac wasn't just a purchase; it was an investment in versatility and efficiency.

"In the northern states, excavators are often parked for months due to weather," he said. "But I realized that with the Mecalac, I could run it year-round."

This year-round utility quickly offset the machine's premium cost, providing returns far beyond what traditional equipment could offer.

The Mecalac's ability to adapt to a variety of tasks has been a game-changer for Canonica Landworks. With its compact design, powerful reach and ability to switch seamlessly between roles as a skid steer, excavator and forwarder, the machine proved invaluable for challenging projects. Canonica recounted moments where the Mecalac's unique capabilities shone, such as grading over a fence or loading a tri-axle truck without moving its tracks.

"It's even better than just an excavator or skid steer," he said. "You're not trapped in a box, and the visibility is fantastic."

Innovation Meets Practicality

Canonica's ingenuity didn't stop with the Mecalac itself. He developed custom solutions, like cross chains for rubber tracks, to navigate frozen ground and snow — a necessity in Vermont winters. This adaptability extended to his embrace of tilt rotators, devices that further enhance the versatility of excavators. Now, each of his three excavators boasts its own tilt rotator, a testament to his commitment to staying ahead of the curve.

The journey with Mecalac wasn't without its challenges. The machines were relatively new to the U.S. market, but the collaborative relationship with Lorusso and support from Mecalac's team, including a factory representative from France, ensured that these hurdles were overcome.

Photo courtesy of Canonica Landworks

"We worked through a lot of challenges together," Canonica said. "It's been a solid relationship."

Today, Canonica operates a fleet of Mecalac machines, including the MCR (Mecalac's mini-excavator hybrid and MWR (Mecalac's compact wheeled excavator) models, which he describes as indispensable partners in his projects.

"The MCR's tracks make it perfect for Vermont's steep and slippery terrain," he said, "but the MWR's wheels offer speed and comfort when I need to cover long distances. Each machine plays a specific role, and together, they're invaluable."

One of his current projects — a stone arch bridge spanning a picturesque ravine — showcases the utility of this machinery. While the MCR remains stationed at the construction site, stabilizing and navigating the soft ground, the MWR is used to transport materials like concrete blocks and steel beams from a storage yard half a mile away.

"The wheeled machine's efficiency is unmatched for this kind of task," Canonica said. "It's set up to do everything I need and more."

Balance of Tradition, Technology

For Canonica, Landworks is more than a job; it's a craft. His projects often combine modern engineering with timeless techniques. The stone arch bridge, for example, is being constructed in phases, starting with a temporary steel bridge for access. Once complete, it will stand as a testament to both his vision and the region's storied traditions.

"We're blending old-world craftsmanship with modern tools," Canonica said. "It's about respecting the land while enhancing it."

Looking Ahead

Canonica reflected on the seasonal rhythm of his work. Autumn in Vermont demands preparation, when he is focused on ensuring his equipment and projects are ready for winter. Despite the challenges, it's clear that Canonica thrives on the complexity of his work.

"I love what I do," he said. "Every project is a new puzzle, and I'm fortunate to have the tools and support to solve them." CEG

Today's top stories