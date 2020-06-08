Currently, there are 42 machines from Volvo CE working on the C-43 water reservoir project. This includes a mix of A45 articulated haulers and EC750E 75-ton excavators, with more equipment headed to the job site in Hendry County.

Since 1882, the Florida Everglades have been drained for farming, among other reasons, to the point it is now half the size it was a century ago.

But that's changing. One of largest ecosystem restoration projects in the United States currently is under way.

The Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, begun 20 years ago, encompasses a giant hydrological restoration project consisting of, among other things, the construction of a new basin storage reservoir in the Caloosahatchee estuary, known as the C-43 water reservoir project.

When complete in 2023, the reservoir, which is spread over 10,700 acres of former farmland, will hold excess water from a nearby lake, where it will be treated and then released during the dry season.

In total, the dam will be able to hold 200 billion liters of water.

Working on a construction project virtually the size of Manhattan comes with its share of dilemmas. For instance, hundreds of canals must be navigated during both rainy and dry seasons.

The man in charge of solving any problems that arise is Massimo Bugliosi, project director of Lane Construction-Salini Impregilo. To him, being prepared for anything is essential, and that is why his company relies on the dependable performance of Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) machines.

"The key is planning and properly sequencing activities in the right way, and the equipment must be versatile – Volvo machines are up to the challenge," he said.

Currently, there are 42 machines from Volvo CE working on the C-43 water reservoir project. This includes a mix of A45 articulated haulers and EC750E 75-ton excavators, with more equipment headed to the job site in Hendry County.

"We chose to use Volvo equipment, because it is versatile and can handle the mixes of different kinds of soil," explained Bugliosi.

The Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan will boost the quality of life for humans and wildlife alike. The Everglades is home to more than 350 species of birds, 50 unique reptiles and thousands of other types of plants and animals. They bring in more than one million visitors to the park annually from around the world, helping to add to South Florida's rich economy in tourism and recreation.

The Everglades also is a natural reservoir that provides drinking water for South Florida's eight million residents.

The current ecosystem restoration venture is a huge step towards creating a sustainable future where human expansion no longer poses a threat.

"To have the opportunity to serve as an essential supplier on a project of substantial environmental impact is something we all strive for," said Stephanie McCall, Volvo's vice president of key accounts, Region North America.

"Knowing that Volvo CE and our local dealer Alta Equipment is working to preserve the Everglades water estuaries and wildlife ecosystems for generations to come is by far the most rewarding work we could be a part of."