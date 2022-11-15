Build California, a workforce development initiative created by the Associated General Contractors of California's Construction Education Foundation (CEF), has released a new "Women Build California" video series featuring women with different skillsets and career pathways in the construction industry. The series, which aims to increase the representation of and outreach to young women and girls, will be available and shareable on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

The videos feature inspiring women sheet metal workers, project engineers, laborers, project managers and a chief executive officer thanks to the participation of ACCO Engineered Systems, Otto Construction, Royal Electric Co., Teichert Construction and Teichert Energy & Utilities Group, Inc.

"We hope the videos inspire young people to envision themselves in the construction industry," said Erin Volk, senior vice president of workforce & community development, AGC; and executive director of the CEF. "Girls should have the chance see themselves in all facets of construction, from managing a job site, cutting metal or running an entire company."

The video series was funded by the CEF, which was the recipient of the 2020 – 2021 SMUD Shine Award. Thanks to the support from SMUD, Build California has enhanced outreach and education to low-income and underrepresented youth in the greater Sacramento region with opportunities to explore in-demand, well-paying and fulfilling careers today's construction industry offers. The grant provided funding assistance for:

Educator toolkits for partner schools, including Build California resources, materials and products to be used in classrooms;

Classroom presentations conducted by Build California staff and guest Ambassadors for partner schools;

New curriculum for a "Girls Build California" training and delivery to partner schools; and

A "Women Build California" video to reach and encourage girls/young women to consider construction careers.

To view these videos, please visit youtube.com/c/BuildCalifornia/videos.

About Build California

Build California is a comprehensive workforce development initiative created to inspire, engage and activate the next generation of California's construction workforce. By shaping positive perceptions of the construction industry, informing young people and their influencers about the real career opportunities in construction and connecting them to local training programs, Build California is helping create a steady and skilled workforce pipeline. For more information visit buildcalifornia.com.

About AGC of California Construction Education Foundation

The Associated General Contractors (AGC) of California Construction Education Foundation (CEF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit benefit corporation dedicated to inspiring, developing and equipping California's current and future construction workforce. Through innovative workforce development programs funded by donations, the foundation provides AGC of California members access to resources, support and training needed to attract, develop and retain California's construction workforce.

About Associated General Contractors of California

Founded in 1920, the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of California has been the premier organization of choice by experienced and next generation construction and contracting professionals. Through dedicated advocacy, education, career development and networking opportunities, AGC members receive top-tier access with state and local governments, while connecting with industry leaders through innovative programs and events. For more information, visit agc-ca.org.

About SMUD

As the nation's sixth-largest, community-owned, not-for-profit electric service provider, SMUD has been providing low-cost, reliable electricity for almost 75 years to Sacramento County (and small adjoining portions of Placer and Yolo Counties). SMUD is a recognized industry leader and award winner for its innovative energy efficiency programs, renewable power technologies, and for its sustainable solutions for a healthier environment. SMUD's energy is about 50% non-carbon emitting. For more information, visit smud.org.

