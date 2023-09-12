List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    VIDEO: Geith Launches GT Quick Coupler

    Tue September 12, 2023 - National Edition
    Geith



    Geith has introduced the new GT (Geith Tilting) quick coupler. Available for 2 to 27 ton excavators, it enables the operator to tilt the bucket or any attachment up to 180 degrees with peace of mind, according to the manufacturer.

    Currently in stock with immediate delivery, the couplers are ISO13031 compliant, have no exposed cylinders and a variable pin center design.

    A durable, compact design minimizes tip radius extension, while the ability to reverse buckets allows the operator to excavate against walls and under pipes.




