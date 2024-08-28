Sanco Equipment held its inaugural Sanco Sandbox event at its Mankato, Minn., location at 621 Cleveland St. on Aug. 21, featuring special guests The Snow Jobs with their "Keep Pushing" podcast.

Attendees were able to see live demonstrations of the latest equipment from Bobcat, XCMG and KAGE Innovation, including loaders, excavators and attachments.

In addition to the machine demonstrations, customers had the chance to take advantage of special event pricing on various items, including a 10 percent discount on all Bobcat parts. Plenty of food was available as well as a number of giveaways.

For more information, visit sancoequipment.com.

