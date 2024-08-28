List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    VIDEO: Sanco Hosts Inaugural 'Sanco Sandbox' in Mankato, Minnesota

    Wed August 28, 2024 - Midwest Edition #18
    Sanco Equipment


    Sanco Equipment held its inaugural Sanco Sandbox event at its Mankato, Minn., location at 621 Cleveland St. on Aug. 21, featuring special guests The Snow Jobs with their "Keep Pushing" podcast.

    Attendees were able to see live demonstrations of the latest equipment from Bobcat, XCMG and KAGE Innovation, including loaders, excavators and attachments.

    In addition to the machine demonstrations, customers had the chance to take advantage of special event pricing on various items, including a 10 percent discount on all Bobcat parts. Plenty of food was available as well as a number of giveaways.

    For more information, visit sancoequipment.com.

    The Sanco, XCMG and KAGE teams were ready for visitors after setting up the quarry for the Sanco Sandbox event. (Photo courtesy of Sanco)
    At the entrance tent, attendees had the chance to enter for several giveaways. It was a bright, shining, welcoming morning for Sanco Sandbox. (Photo courtesy of Sanco)
    The KAGE Innovation team from Wisconsin stood proudly with the company’s plows including this SnowFire skid steer plow at the Sanco Sandbox. (Photo courtesy of Sanco)
    The team gets a rundown on the XCMG loaders in preparation for the Sanco Sandbox. (Photo courtesy of Sanco)
    Lunch time at the Sanco Sandbox — steak, chicken sandwiches, salads and cookies were on the menu. (Photo courtesy of Sanco)
    “We couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful day for the inaugural Sanco Sandbox,” said Sanco’s Andrew Sperle. (Photo courtesy of Sanco)




