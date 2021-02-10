Yoder & Frey is holding its 47th annual Florida Auctions Feb. 10 through Feb. 13 in Kissimmee, Fla.

The four-day auction has featured a wide array of heavy equipment:

Day one offered ATVs/brooms/sweepers, rollers, skid steer loaders, backhoe loaders, wheeled loaders, telehandlers, loader attachments, garage/forestry equipment.

Day two offered site dumpers/tracked dumpers, articulated dumpers, motor graders, generators, dozers, cranes, manlifts, crushers/screeners/conveyors, pavers/milling machines/asphalt distributors, trenchers, engines.

Day three offered mini-excavators, 6-ton+ excavators, 10-ton+ excavators, 20-ton+ excavators, wheeled excavators, engines/new/second buckets, hammer/excavators attachments/misc.; and

Day four offered tractors, forklifts, cars, pickups, dump trucks, tractor units, water wagons/water trucks and trailers.

Yoder & Frey ensured a safe bidding environment over the course of the four-day sale. CEG

