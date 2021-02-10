Equipmentdown-arrow
VIDEO: Yoder & Frey Holds Its 2021 Florida Auctions in Kissimmee

Wed February 10, 2021 - National Edition
CEG


A good lineup Volvo asphalt rollers get ready to take the ramp. Acres of engines await new owners. As day one begins, a Towmaster sweeper goes over the ramp. Brian Hall (L) and Bryce Davis (R) of LeeBoy speak with CEG’s Kent Hogeboom at the Yoder & Frey sale. The construction market in Florida is red ho and good clean machines are in short supply. Checking out this John Deere 317 skid steer are Ronnie Watkins (L), Ocala, Fla,. and Nevin Mathews, The Villages, Fla. Calvin Group President Mark Pentz stopped in at the Yoder & Frey auction from Colorado. Reading up on their machines of choice to bid on are Bob Rowean (L), RP Rowean Excavating, Norfolk, Mass., and Tom Haluch, Haluch Contracting, also in Norfolk. Ed Lewandowski (in cab) of Waterford Materials, Waterford, Pa., is joined by brother Joe L., NCP Equipment, Wyalusing, Pa.; Rusty Garrison, Waterford Materials; and Joe’s son, Joey L., to review the excavators. Dan McHugh of Brookside Equipment in Massachusetts looks to replenish his inventory of quality low-hour machines for sale. A large selection of compact excavators went up for bid. This Cat 745C was only one part of a great lineup of articulated trucks at this year‘s Yoder & Frey auction. Holland Equipment Service’s Tyler Miller (L) and brother-in-law, Andrew Geurink, consider a bid in this John Deere 544J wheel loader. Jaime Arango of EV Equipment puts a Caterpillar 259D skid steer through its paces. This Caterpillar D8T One of many dozers to go on the auction block. Ronnie Newnan from Winter Park, Fla., hopes to bring home this John Deere 244J compact loader.

Yoder & Frey is holding its 47th annual Florida Auctions Feb. 10 through Feb. 13 in Kissimmee, Fla.

The four-day auction has featured a wide array of heavy equipment:

  • Day one offered ATVs/brooms/sweepers, rollers, skid steer loaders, backhoe loaders, wheeled loaders, telehandlers, loader attachments, garage/forestry equipment.
  • Day two offered site dumpers/tracked dumpers, articulated dumpers, motor graders, generators, dozers, cranes, manlifts, crushers/screeners/conveyors, pavers/milling machines/asphalt distributors, trenchers, engines.
  • Day three offered mini-excavators, 6-ton+ excavators, 10-ton+ excavators, 20-ton+ excavators, wheeled excavators, engines/new/second buckets, hammer/excavators attachments/misc.; and
  • Day four offered tractors, forklifts, cars, pickups, dump trucks, tractor units, water wagons/water trucks and trailers.

Yoder & Frey ensured a safe bidding environment over the course of the four-day sale. CEG

