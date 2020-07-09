Virginia DOT, Industry Partners Create Transportation Job Board

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), along with its partners in the transportation construction industry – including the Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance (VTCA) and the Virginia Asphalt Association (VAA) – announced July 7 an initiative to connect Virginians with available jobs through the Virginia Transportation Construction Job Board.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Virginians have experienced economic challenges and job losses. The Virginia Transportation Construction Job Board, vatransportationjobs.org, provides information and links to jobs across the Commonwealth, covering a wide range of skill sets – some of which require little or no prior experience.

The interface was designed to target the transportation construction industry, where employees are critically needed during this time of normal peak activity. The Board is flexible for both employers and employees to easily distribute and receive information. There currently are more than 200 available positions posted on the job board, and more are added every week.

"The Virginia Office of Transportation Innovation and Research coordinated with industry and VDOT to identify a more direct way to communicate job availability within the transportation sector," said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. "The Construction Job Board is a smart investment that supports infrastructure, workforce and economic recovery."

"Employers in the transportation construction industry will be hiring a significant number of workers for critical infrastructure projects in the coming months, and the new Construction Job Board is a valuable tool for connecting Virginians to these safe and high-quality jobs," said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. "Open positions will also be accessible through the Virginia Workforce Connection, the Commonwealth's primary online employment service. I thank VDOT, VTCA, and VAA for working proactively and collaboratively to develop this resource, which will support Virginia's employers and job seekers on the road to economic recovery from COVID-19."

The transportation industry is committed to providing a safe work environment, especially during the pandemic. Guidance on social distancing, effective cleaning and sanitizing, and monitoring of employee health has been shared and implemented across the industry.

"VDOT is proud to get more Virginians back to work," said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich. "Through extensive collaboration with our industry partners, we are able to offer these employment opportunities in safe workplace environments."

"No industry can be completely free from the impacts of COVID-19," said Jeff Southard, executive vice president of VTCA. "But, our members are focused on ensuring that the health and safety of the transportation construction workforce remains strong while we deliver the economic benefits of a robust transportation program to the Commonwealth."

"Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, we and our members have been sharing best practices to protect employees and customers," said VAA President Trenton Clark. "At the same time, the transportation construction industry remains strong and more employees are needed across the Commonwealth."

Representing more than 300 companies and tens of thousands of employees, the VTCA is dedicated to serving the contractors, aggregate producers, engineers, suppliers and service providers who design, build and maintain Virginia's transportation network.

The VAA is the non-profit trade association for Virginia's asphalt industry and related companies. Its mission is to promote the increased use and quality of asphalt pavements in the state by providing technical services, member services, education and training.