Virginia's Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) has awarded an $18.2 million contract to General Excavation Inc. of Warrenton, Va., for the widening of Fairfax Pike (Route 277) in Frederick County, located in the state's northwest region.

The CTB regulates and funds transportation in the Old Dominion State and oversees the Virginia Department of Transportation(VDOT).

Construction activities will extend just east of the Interstate 81 northbound ramps at exit 307 to Double Church Road (VA Rt 641). Fairfax Pike will be widened to four lanes with a median from where the road transitions to two lanes at the project. Portions of the Fairfax Pike median will be raised, and other parts of the median will be striped to provide turn lanes.

The construction zone is in Stephens City.

The total estimated cost of the Fairfax Pike project, including preliminary engineering, right of way, and construction, is $42 million. The three-quarters of a mile-long stretch of road work has a fixed completion date of June 1, 2023. SMART SCALE funding of $30,723,571 was allocated by the CTB in 2016 to this project.

Besides the road widening, the project also will include various other intersection improvements:

On the west side of the project congestion, traffic flow will be improved on Fairfax Pike at the I-81 northbound on and off ramp intersection.

To the north of Fairfax Pike, Route 647 (Aylor Road) will be relocated to the east to align with Route 1085 (Stickley Drive). This moves Aylor Road away from the I-81 northbound off ramp intersection with Fairfax Pike.

On the south side of Fairfax Pike next to the I-81 northbound off ramp, the traffic signal at Route 1012 (Town Run Lane) and Fairfax Pike will be removed. This helps free traffic flow at the I-81 northbound off ramp intersection with Fairfax Pike.

The new Stickley Drive intersection with Aylor Road will have right and left turn lanes on to Fairfax Pike. Access controls will be provided on both Stickley Drive and Aylor Road.

A five-foot-wide pedestrian sidewalk will be constructed on the north side of Fairfax Pike between the Interstate 81 northbound entrance ramp and Double Church Road.

A 10-ft.-wide shared use path will be constructed on the south side of Fairfax Pike between Stickley Drive and Double Church Road.

Additional project work includes construction of a storm water management basin and some utility relocation.

The completed project on Fairfax Pike will increase traffic capacity, enhance operational safety and improve the connectivity of the regional roadway system.