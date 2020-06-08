Mon June 08, 2020 - Northeast Edition
Virginia's Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) has awarded an $18.2 million contract to General Excavation Inc. of Warrenton, Va., for the widening of Fairfax Pike (Route 277) in Frederick County, located in the state's northwest region.
The CTB regulates and funds transportation in the Old Dominion State and oversees the Virginia Department of Transportation(VDOT).
Construction activities will extend just east of the Interstate 81 northbound ramps at exit 307 to Double Church Road (VA Rt 641). Fairfax Pike will be widened to four lanes with a median from where the road transitions to two lanes at the project. Portions of the Fairfax Pike median will be raised, and other parts of the median will be striped to provide turn lanes.
The construction zone is in Stephens City.
The total estimated cost of the Fairfax Pike project, including preliminary engineering, right of way, and construction, is $42 million. The three-quarters of a mile-long stretch of road work has a fixed completion date of June 1, 2023. SMART SCALE funding of $30,723,571 was allocated by the CTB in 2016 to this project.
Besides the road widening, the project also will include various other intersection improvements:
Additional project work includes construction of a storm water management basin and some utility relocation.
The completed project on Fairfax Pike will increase traffic capacity, enhance operational safety and improve the connectivity of the regional roadway system.