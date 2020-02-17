The Work Truck Show 2020 offers industry professionals the opportunity not just to see the latest trucks and equipment from more than 500 exhibiting companies, but to participate in hands-on activities to get a deeper understanding of new technology and have a little fun in the process.

Work Truck Week runs March 3 to 6 at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind. Educational sessions, Green Truck Summit, and Manufacturer and Distributor Innovation Conference begin March 3. The Work Truck Show exhibit hall opens March 4 and runs through noon on March 6.

Work Truck Show Ride-and-Drive

The popular Work Truck Show Ride-and-Drive on March 4 and March 5, sponsored by Allison Transmission, gives attendees the opportunity to meet key suppliers, see the industry's latest advanced technologies and alternative fuel applications, and test-drive or ride in the latest vocational trucks. It's open to all Work Truck Show 2020 attendees with no Ride-and-Drive registration required.

Ride-and-Drive participants include:

The Allison Transmission Show Trailer, featuring several cutaway transmissions and multiple interactive experiences, including a touchscreen display highlighting information on new Allison products. Allison Transmission personnel will be on-hand to answer questions. There also will be two Allison-equipped vehicles on display.

The Cummins Electric Truck with Range Extending Engine (ETREE) project, a Class 6 box truck that reduces fuel consumption by at least 50 percent over a wide range of urban/suburban pickup and delivery applications.

Ford's new 2020 Transit cargo van, featuring all-wheel drive, a host of new driver-assist features and a new standard 10-speed transmission designed to improve fuel efficiency.

Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation's new MT50e walk-in van, featuring a fully integrated electric power system designed for commercial use.

Ingevity's adsorbed natural gas (ANG) bi-fuel Ford F-150 pickup truck, which uses 50 percent less energy and emits 25 percent less greenhouse gas than comparable gasoline and diesel vehicles.

Isuzu's FTR Class 6 low cab forward truck equipped with a 20-ft. Morgan refrigerated body with Maxon GPT-3 liftgate — offering the right combination of performance, maneuverability, dependability and efficiency.

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America's first series-produced FUSO eCanter all-electric work truck that provides zero tailpipe emissions, while eliminating the noise of traditionally powered trucks.

Peterbilt's Model 220, designed for pickup and delivery, beverage and refuse applications, with multiple options for easy upfitting, low chassis weight and a wheel cut of up to 37 degrees for added maneuverability.

Purdue University's electric precision brine application vehicle, designed for use in urban and campus environments, and developed in partnership with several vendors for automating application of de-icing chemicals.

SEA Electric's Ford F-59 EV medium-duty step van and Transit EV 15-seat shuttle bus.

The Tropos ABLE electric dump truck that can carry up to 1,500 lbs. of gravel, wood chips, rock, sand, firewood, and more, and unload in seconds with the flip of a handheld switch.

Live Demonstrations

Attendees can learn how to safely use OTC DAIHEN's completely mobile, fully enclosed and safety interlocked robotic welding system at demonstrations outside Rooms 109–110 on March 4 and 5. Enable the robot, move it around via remote control and teach it to weld. This robotic welding system features a stationary table design to allow robotic weld training on small parts with the FD-H5 tabletop welding robot.

NTEA and industry experts have scheduled live demonstrations throughout the week of several new products and services. Demos include:

Benefits of Association membership, including technical support, market data, workforce development, government advocacy, fleet resources, events and training, partner services and career center.

WorkTruckCert, a cloud-based resource for streamlined creation and printing of government-required vehicle certification labels. In addition, the program collects vocational configuration data, enabling comprehensive segmentation of the commercial truck and equipment industry.

NTEA's Vehicle Center of Gravity and Axle Weight Calculator, a web-based, interactive tool (free to members) that assists in developing vehicle specification and weight information, along with understanding Federal Bridge Law assessments.

NTEA's cloud-based Vehicle Life Cycle Cost Tool, a free member resource designed to be flexible and user-friendly to accommodate a variety of truck life cycle analysis needs and different fleet structures.

Interactive Fun

The Generation Next Leadership Workshop and Networking Reception on March 4, features Collision of Rhythm, a musical duo that incorporates drumming, tap dancing, rhythmic juggling, marimba, saxophone, and other instruments to demonstrate what's possible with great teamwork. Attendees will learn how to enhance communication skills, leverage unique skillsets and amplify creativity during this special session. Registration is required — tickets are available for purchase separately.

This year's opening reception on March 3 at JW Marriott will allow attendees to catch up with old friends and explore potential business opportunities in a fun, racetrack-themed setting. Participants can take part in arcade racing games, a pit stop tire change challenge and micro reality racetrack. Registration is required — tickets are available for purchase separately.

