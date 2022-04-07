Volvo CE and local officials, with an assist from the Volvo ECR25 Electric compact excavator, break ground on the new Volvo Construction Equipment training center in Shippensburg, Pa.

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) broke ground April 6 on a new $6.4 million technician training center at the company's North American headquarters in Shippensburg, Pa.

Scheduled to open in early 2023, the facility will host in-person and virtual training courses for heavy equipment technicians.

"Technicians are critical to contractors' success, supporting their productivity and uptime, and it's well known that the construction industry needs more skilled technicians," said Stephen Roy, president of Region North America, Volvo CE. "Our investment in this facility shows our commitment to supporting our dealers and customers, as well as the future of the industry."

Next-Gen Technician Training

The training facility will be an extension of the 40-acre Volvo CE Customer Center and include new machine bays, classrooms and a virtual lab with video, augmented reality and other technologies.

Training opportunities will primarily be for Volvo dealer technicians and will include technical courses on equipment as well as technology and services like machine control systems and advanced telematics. There also will be training and demonstrations on electric machines, automation and connectivity.

Advanced technology played a role in the groundbreaking ceremony, with a Volvo ECR25 Electric compact excavator officially breaking ground on the project. The first North American deliveries of the zero-emission electric excavator and L25 Electric compact wheel loader are occurring this spring and will soon be working on construction job sites, farms and in many other applications.

Elected Officials Praise Project

In addition to supporting Volvo CE dealers and customers, the $6.4 million training center is an investment in the Pennsylvania economy.

"I congratulate Volvo CE on the groundbreaking of its brand new North American technician training facility," said U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. "Not only does this project provide advanced opportunities for Volvo's workforce and customers, but it demonstrates the company's continued investment in Pennsylvania and the local Shippensburg community."

Said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey: "Volvo employs thousands of Pennsylvanians, many in good-paying manufacturing jobs. I congratulate Volvo on the groundbreaking of their new technical training center. This center shows Volvo's commitment to investing in their workers by providing them with skills and training to succeed at Volvo."

John Joyce, representative of Pennsylvania's 13th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, said the project showed his district is "open for business," adding, "This $6.4 million expansion of the Volvo CE Customer Center will be a decisive asset for the Shippensburg community. Having visited this incredible facility, I appreciate Volvo's commitment to Franklin and Cumberland Counties, and I am confident that this facility will continue to produce family-sustaining jobs for decades to come."

Design and construction work is being led by Pennsylvania-based companies: site design by Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc. (HRG), architecture and engineering by NUTEC and construction by Waynesboro Construction.

