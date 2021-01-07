Volvo's EW200E material handler is aimed at the light waste handling segment.

Volvo Construction Equipment has launched the all-new EW200E material handler, aimed at the light waste handling segment. Its bigger brother — the EW240E material handler — is updated with a longer boom.

"A dedicated material handler is purpose-built for these applications, compared with modifying an excavator to fit into these segments," said Matthew McLean, product manager, excavators, Volvo CE. "Now we've added a second machine to our line-up with the EW200E MH, which is perfect for light and medium material handling like plastic, household waste and scrap."

Engineered for Durability, Productivity

The EW200E material handler weighs 22.6 tons and is powered by a Volvo D6J 6-L Tier IV final engine that provides 173 hp (129 kW). The machine has three boom and arm configurations. The straight boom can be fitted with either a 13-ft. gooseneck arm or an 11-ft. 6-in. sorting arm, giving the EW200E a max reach of 33 ft. and a max lifting capacity of 25,600 lbs.

The 26-ton EW240E material handler, introduced in 2018 for medium-duty applications, now has a 23-ft. 9-in. straight boom, which is more than 2 ft. longer than the previous model. When combined with the existing 16-ft. 5-in. gooseneck arm, the new total reach is more than 39 ft.

Additional Features

The EW200E MH shares many components with the EW240E MH and other Volvo wheeled excavators.

Hydraulics matched to the Volvo engine allows the machines to find the sweet spot between engine speed and hydraulic efficiency. The boom float function and boom cylinder dampening minimize vibration and hold the grapple in place for increased stability. The grapple control and soft swing system work together for instantaneous response and smooth precision

In addition, Volvo material handlers offer application-specific features to increase productivity, uptime and operator comfort:

Option of four stabilizers (front blade and rear outrigger as standard)

Cab can be raised more than 16 ft. above the ground

Cab has double-damped mounts to reduce noise and vibration

Outriggers, blade and cab-raising functions can be completed without removing hands from joysticks

Factory-installed auxiliary circuits enable sorting grabs and orange-peel grapples

Adjustable arm-in and height limitations

Comfort Drive Control provides the ability to drive up to 12 mph using the roller on the joystick

Can be ordered without the steering column, which allows the operator to control the machine using only the joysticks

Auto idle and auto engine shutdown to help to reduce fuel consumption

Optional solid rubber tires

Optional waste package: protective screens and a reversible fan

Optional Smart View feature for bird's eye view of machine

The EW200E MH and EW240E MH are eligible for a free year of ActiveCare Direct, the Volvo telematics service that provides 24/7/365 machine monitoring and fleet utilization reporting directly from Volvo. They also are backed by the Volvo Lifetime Frame and Structure Warranty, which covers the frame, boom and arm for the entirety of the initial ownership period.

