Volvo CE and Herc Rentals partner on a multi-year agreement to add Volvo EC37 compact excavators to Herc Rentals' fleet in North America. The collaboration resulted in upgrades for ease of use, fuel efficiency, and operator comfort. Units are now available across the US and Canada, advancing both companies' commitment to customer satisfaction and industry innovation.

Photo courtesy of Volvo (L-R) are Agako Nouch, Kent Somerville, Trayson Mathias and Scott Young of Volvo CE with Aaron Birnbaum, Will Bailie, Mark Humprey, Rob Valerio and Matt Gavin of Herc Rentals in Bonita Springs, Fla., in front of a recently delivered EC37 compact excavator.

Volvo Construction Equipment and Herc Rentals are celebrating a multi-year agreement that adds several hundred Volvo EC37 compact excavators to the rental giant's fleet across North America.

The 3.7-ton EC37 fits into one of the most popular compact excavator class sizes for rental, and the two companies partnered to develop the model in a way that would best serve rental customers. Herc Rentals is a full-service equipment rental company with 439 company-operated branches in the United States and Canada.

"This is the culmination of a cooperative effort to build a machine spec that renters will appreciate, and we're excited for Herc Rentals customers to have such great access to the EC37," said Kent Somerville, head of national rental accounts at Volvo CE. "It's an incredibly comfortable and versatile machine."

Volvo CE sought feedback on the EC37 excavator from Herc Rentals technicians, salespeople and other staff when it was showcased at the Herc Rentals ProExpo in early 2024. That input directly influenced the final version of the model.

"Collaborating with Volvo on the EC37 allowed us to incorporate essential features that significantly impact our customers' success," said Matt Gavin, VP product support and fleet operations at Herc Rentals. "Our partnership with Volvo is invaluable — they resonate with our core values and prioritize what truly matters to us, demonstrating their commitment to creating an exceptional customer experience."

Scott Young, head of Region North America at Volvo CE, echoed the sentiment.

"We're proud to have such a strong relationship with Herc Rentals, one of the largest machine buyers in the world," said Young. "Compact equipment has become a big focus area for us, and this partnership exemplifies our dedication to providing the best solutions possible."

The collaboration resulted in updates that make it even easier to change attachments, which is crucial for the versatility and ease of use needed in the rental market. Operator experience was prioritized with a large cab, more ergonomic features and factory-installed telematics that offer comprehensive real-time machine management.

Closer Look at Machine

The Volvo EC37 excavator offers 10 percent better fuel efficiency, increased operator comfort, more stability and easier maintenance than the model it replaces in the OEM's lineup, according to the manufacturer.

The cab is considered one of the best on the market due to outstanding visibility, an adjusted center of gravity that reduces the "rocking chair effect," and features that prioritize the operator experience. Customizable hydraulics flow settings and work modes accommodate a wide range of attachments and make them easier to set up.

Although it was introduced just a year ago, the Volvo EC37 compact excavator has already earned multiple industry awards.

"The 3- to 4-ton range makes up more than a quarter of the compact excavator market in North America," said Somerville. "It's a competitive market, but the versatility and comfort of the EC37 definitely make it stand out."

Where To See — and Rent

The final units of the first phase of Herc Rental's order were recently delivered, and hundreds more are planned for delivery to their branches across the United States and Canada in 2025.

Equipment renters can contact their local Herc Rentals branch to see the unit in person or check availability. The machine also will be on display in Volvo's booth, 3913, at The ARA Show Jan. 30 to Feb. 1.

For more information, visit volvoce.com/united-states/en-us/products/excavators/ec37/.

Photo courtesy of Volvo

