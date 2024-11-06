Volvo CE unveils upgraded EC300 and new EC400 straight boom demolition excavators, offering improved reach, stability, fuel efficiency, comfort, and safety features. The machines are versatile for various tasks and feature innovative technological advancements.

Photo courtesy of Volvo The new and improved 40-ton EC400 straight boom crawler excavator is replacing the EC380E straight boom, while the 30-ton EC300 straight boom is the enhanced model following the previous generation EC300E straight boom.

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) is modernizing its straight boom excavators with an updated EC300 and an all-new EC400, as part of its new generation revamp — ensuring a superior performance, greater safety and dynamic demolition strength, the company said.

They have both been designed to deliver the highest levels of productivity in demolition applications, all the while retaining the quality and comfort of their standard counterparts. And now due to an updated design that brings the customer into the future, as well as a host of additional safety and performance improvements, this formidable duo are the ultimate partners for outstanding reach and stability on demolition jobs, the company said.

Martijn Donkersloot, product manager of demolition equipment at Volvo CE, said, "These mighty machines embody the very best in demolition strength. Starting with a solid foundation of a new modern design that provides operators with best-in-class comfort and visibility, we have also packed in a number of outstanding features to ensure the toughest of demolition jobs can be carried out with greater ease, safety and performance."

Reaching New Heights

The updated machines offer a height advantage with an increase in reach of approximately 30 percent over standard digging-based models. With a heavier counterweight, which can be easily detached using a hydraulic removal feature when moving from site to site, they also ensure outstanding stability during tall tasks.

Due to the new generation machine base, they also enjoy a 14 percent improvement in fuel efficiency and a 10 percent increase in engine power for the EC400 straight boom over the machine it replaces. The new cab environment is more spacious and packed with new features, ensuring optimum comfort and visibility. Meanwhile improved controls, an electric joystick and travel pedal allow precise controllability for the operator.

High Achievers

The significantly updated cab is not just a comfortable and productive place to be, it's also a safe one. It offers the ultimate protection against falling debris with its robust roll over protection system and frame-mounted falling object guards, which also can be swung out to help clean the front window. And with 12 mm thick single-piece high-impact resistant glass, the windows not only provide a clear view but the best possible protection.

When combining these advantages with the machines' outstanding stability, high visibility and durable design, these excavators are the perfect choice for efficient heavy-duty demolition projects. And with a lifetime frame, boom and arm warranty, they will also prove to be an enduring partner, the company said.

Despite their impressive strength across demolition tasks, they are versatile enough to be used across a number of other tasks, such as digging, site tidy-up and truck loading — even loading high-sided trucks due to the extended reach of their longer booms.

Furthermore, maintenance is made easy with hydraulic oil and return filter changes extended to over 1,000 hours.

Outstanding Innovation

New must-have features also come as standard including a bigger auxiliary return line for faster attachment movements and, in an industry first, the case drain line feeds returning oil back into the tank and not to a case drain circuit.

Also included in the upgrade are impressive technological advantages such as the auto power boost, boom-and-arm bounce reduction and the ability to adjust boom-down speed, and boom-swing and boom-travel priority.

A reversible cooling fan helps to protect vital machine components from damage through overheating in dusty demolition environments. In addition, the unique factory-fit dust suppression system removes the need for a separate truck for pumping water, with its optimized positioning of water spraying nozzles helping to capture dust at the earliest opportunity.

The EC300 straight boom and EC400 straight boom demolition crawler excavators are the first of the range for Europe and North America to be included in the new generation update. The EC400 straight boom can be ordered from November this year and the EC300 straight boom can be ordered from March 2025.

