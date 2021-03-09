Equipmentdown-arrow
Volvo Construction Equipment Adds Two New Short-Swing Compact Excavators in North America

Tue March 09, 2021 - National Edition
Volvo Construction Equipment


“The ECR50 and ECR58 are ideal for rental markets and owner/operators who need a short-swing compact excavator that can nimbly work across a range of applications, including utilities, landscaping, road construction and more,” said Darren Ashton, product manager, Volvo CE. The zero-tail-swing radius of the ECR50 and short-swing radius of the ECR58 enable the excavators to work in confined spaces while reducing the risk of damage.

Volvo Construction Equipment is boosting its compact excavator range in North America with two new short-swing models: the ECR50 and ECR58.

The 5-ton ECR50 is a new entry for Volvo in North America, while the 6-ton ECR58 gains performance updates from the contractor-favorite D-series model.

The 5-ton ECR50 gives customers a new option in the compact excavator range, which continues to grow at a rapid pace as an alternative to skid steers, compact track loaders and backhoes. Volvo's compact excavator line-up now includes 11 models ranging from 1.8 to 8 tons.

Productivity, Durability, Serviceability

The zero-tail-swing radius of the ECR50 and short-swing radius of the ECR58 enable the excavators to work in confined spaces while reducing the risk of damage. Additionally, the in-track boom swing ensures the swing post and cylinder remain within the track width when digging alongside obstacles.

The ECR50 features reinforced digging equipment, undercarriage and hoods for increased durability. A 50-hour greasing interval, wide-opening engine hood and easily accessible service points make maintenance and repair simple, according to the manufacturer.

The next-generation ECR58 has a 10 percent increased lifting capacity compared to the D-series. It also has 5 percent greater bucket breakout force and 7 percent greater arm tear-out force, allowing customers to handle bigger attachments with ease, even in challenging ground conditions.

Both excavators have a fuel-saving ECO mode, engine auto-idle and auto-engine shutdown as standard features. ECO mode can reduce fuel consumption by up to 10 percent. Auto-engine shut down reduces idling, thereby lowering maintenance costs which leads to potentially higher resale value and lower total cost of ownership.

For operators, both have intuitive controls with an automotive-style menu wheel and ample 5-in. color display. The ECR50 and ECR58 also have spacious cabs with plentiful storage, 12-volt and USB ports.

Backed by Volvo Services

The ECR50 and ECR58 compact excavators are eligible for a free year of ActiveCare Direct, Volvo's advanced telematics service that provides 24/7/365 machine monitoring and fleet utilization reporting directly from the manufacturer.

All Volvo excavators are backed by the Volvo Lifetime Frame and Structure Warranty, which covers the frame, boom and arm for the entirety of the initial ownership period.

The ECR50 and ECR58 also are available through Sourcewell and HGACBuy purchasing cooperatives for governmental and non-profit organizations.

For more information, visit volvoce.com/na.




