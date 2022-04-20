Volvo Construction Equipment announced new functionality for Load Assist, a productivity program run on the co-pilot tablet in the cab of Volvo CE wheel loaders.

"These enhancements will help operators get even more from their Volvo wheel loader, and they add to the existing core functionality of Load Assist, which 10,000 operators have benefitted from to date," said Eric Yeomans, product manager, wheel loaders at Volvo CE. "We are continuously evolving our Assist programs, and customers can expect further upgrades in the future."

New Weighing Modes

Load Assist is a suite of apps operated by the Volvo co-pilot in-cab display. One of the most popular apps is on-board weighing, which provides real-time insight into the bucket's load within +/-1 percent accuracy. Getting started with the app has never been easier due to the new simple mode, which limits on-board weighing to three core functions: viewing the current load in trip mode, viewing the loaded weight and printing a simplified receipt.

Another new feature of on-board weighing is low load mode, which allows operators to weigh lighter materials and loads than with previous iterations.

Operator Coaching, Leveled Up

As machines become more advanced, the operator coaching app has helped operators understand how their actions influence machine productivity, fuel efficiency and wear, to ensure they are working in a way that delivers optimum results.

Operator coaching now includes a host of advanced features, including two new views. The productivity view allows operators to monitor tons moved per gallon, tons moved per hour and fuel consumed per hour. This can be displayed as a total for the entire work shift, including idle time or only for the active work. It also can be broken down according to short cycles or load and carry cycles.

A new utilization view displays an overview of the time spent, productivity achieved and fuel consumed during different tasks (e.g., the amount of fuel consumed by travel or the percentage of time spent idling).

Another new feature of the advanced package is operator tips. This provides feedback at the end of a shift, including a QR code that links to a relevant instructional video on anything that can be improved.

Quick tips is another new tool that shows messages on how to use specific apps and functions found within the Volvo co-pilot display.

Expanded Tire Pressure Monitoring System Availability

The tire pressure monitoring system, introduced in 2020 on Volvo L110H to L350H wheel loaders, is now available for the L60H, L70H and L90H models. This system allows the operator to easily check the condition of the tires from the comfort of the cab.

With real-time information on tire pressure and temperature, the operator can ensure that tires are operating within the correct parameters. If not, the operator receives an alert and visual display showing which tire needs attention. The integrated system saves time during machine inspections while also helping to secure the highest levels of tire life, fuel efficiency, machine performance and operator comfort.

For more information, visit www.volvoce.com/united-states/en-us/services/volvo-services/productivity-services/

