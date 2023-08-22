Volvo Trucks introduces its Turnkey Solutions program with two full-service partners — InCharge Energy and Gilbarco Veeder-Root — to provide a consolidated fleet management process for procuring vendor services, parts, and products for EV charging, in addition to outlook planning for incentives, installation, and interfacing with utility companies to streamline solutions for electric vehicle infrastructure development.

Volvo Trucks launched its customer-focused Turnkey Solutions program, a consolidated fleet management process for procuring vendor services, parts and products for electric vehicle (EV) charging, in addition to outlook planning for incentives, installation and interfacing with utility companies to streamline solutions for electric vehicle infrastructure development.

The Turnkey Solutions electromobility program has two full-service partners — InCharge Energy and Gilbarco Veeder-Root — and is available to all Volvo Trucks North America customers.

"Identifying sources for charging infrastructure can be an overwhelming task for fleet managers, so now all aspects of EV charging are covered through the Turnkey Solutions program," Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America, said.

"We simplified the process for customers, allowing them to easily turn to our solution-oriented vendor partners who understand key aspects of the EV charging industry. This makes the electromobility transition easier for fleet managers, allowing them to focus on their daily business operations while a dedicated team solves their infrastructure installation and energization."

The Turnkey Solutions program manages all aspects of the process to develop charging infrastructure and covers charging hardware, software, permitting, installation, all the interaction with the utility companies, and maintaining charging equipment — every step of the process to get charging infrastructure from order to operation including support with accessing available incentives and writing grant proposals.

Customers can receive quotes from both InCharge Energy and Gilbarco Veeder-Root to support their charging needs and decide which way to move forward for a one-stop-shop solution.

The electromobility transition goes beyond just selling battery-electric trucks, which is why Volvo Trucks developed the Turnkey Solutions program, providing a total transportation solution. Infrastructure work sometimes starts early to cover lead times, so the program offers customers charging options to allow both to occur in tandem so the charging infrastructure is installed and ready when the trucks are delivered.

When customers sign up for the Turnkey Solutions program, they are paired with a Volvo Trucks dealer who advises them on three pathways for their EV infrastructure development:

Designing the customers' infrastructure plans, presenting funding and financing opportunities, and identifying implementation partners

Providing guidance and support to the customer as they manage components of their company's own program; or

Combining the two approaches where the customer manages their own infrastructure development but the charging hardware is acquired through Volvo Trucks' Vendor Direct Shipping program

The Vendor Direct Shipping program was launched in late 2022 with Heliox and Gilbarco Veeder-Root and complements the Turnkey Solutions program. Through the Vendor Direct Shipping program, customers and dealers can order equipment through the dealership parts portal. Volvo Trucks sales teams can assist customers with the process and determine the type of charger best equipped for the application.

Volvo Trucks recently added InCharge Energy to both the Turnkey Solutions and Vendor Direct Shipping programs. InCharge Energy is one of the industry's leading developers of commercial EV charging systems, providing solutions tailored to commercial fleets. With end to end, turnkey commercial EV infrastructure design and development, InCharge Energy can accelerate electrification of the transportation industry with sustainable and scalable solutions.

"By participating in the Volvo Trucks Turnkey Solutions program, we will deliver scalable hardware, software and service solutions for fleets of two trucks to 5,000 vehicles, and Volvo Trucks' Vendor Direct Shipping program makes us easier to do business with for fleets," said Terry O'Day, chief operating officer of InCharge Energy. "The programs and companies complement each other and make the transition to electric charging infrastructure simpler for fleets."

"Fleet operators play a crucial role in building out the nation's electric vehicle infrastructure as they expand their battery-electric fleets and we believe this program will provide them a simple solution," said Deepesh Nayanar, head of e-mobility, North America at Gilbarco Veeder-Root. "Gilbarco Veeder-Root strives to make the transition to electrification easier for Volvo Trucks' customers by providing them with its trusted brand of hardware options, the EVerse fully connected EV charging ecosystem and broad coast to coast service coverage as part of the Turnkey Solutions Program."

Participating vendors can potentially help with infrastructure development directly once customers purchase equipment through the Vendor Direct Shipping program.

Vendor Direct Shipping Hardware Options Include:

Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Kempower 50kW Mobile DC Fast Charger (Single Port CCS-1)

Kempower C800 50-600kW charging system with up to 8 ports (CCS-1)

ABB Terra 124 120kW DC Fast Charger (Dual Ports CCS-1)

ABB Terra 184 180kW DC Fast Charger (Dual Ports CCS-1)

Heliox

50kW Mobile DC Fast Charger (Single Port CCS-1)

180kW Flex DC Fast Charger (Up to 3 Dispensers with CCS-1)

180kW All in One unit (Single port CCS-1 & additional up to 2 DC columns with CCS-1)

InCharge Energy

ABB Terra 54 50kW (Single Port CCS-1)

ABB Terra 124 120kW DC Fast Charger (Dual Ports CCS-1)

ABB Terra 184 180kW DC Fast Charger (Dual Ports CCS-1)

ICE-60kW All in One (Dual Ports CCS-1)

ICE-120kW All in One (Dual Ports CCS-1)

ICE-180kW All in One (Dual Ports CCS-1)

ICE-480 480kW Cabinet with up to 4 ports

Both the Vendor Direct Shipping and the Turnkey Solution programs are options that qualified customers can bundle with financing or leasing solutions for electric trucks through Volvo Financial Services.

For more information, visit www.volvotrucks.us.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories