Volvo photo Volvo Trucks North America customer Averitt Express has placed an order for more than 260 all-new Volvo VNL 860s.

Volvo Trucks North America customer Averitt Express has placed an order for 264 new Volvo VNL 860s. The deal marks one of the largest single orders for the new flagship sleeper model in North America to date.

The trucks will join Averitt's fleet of more than 4,600 vehicles, more than half of which are Volvo trucks. The investment reflects a growing trend among major carriers to accelerate fleet upgrades that improve fuel economy, lower operating costs and provide premium driver amenities to attract and retain top talent.

"This order from Averitt Express is a strong vote of confidence in the all-new Volvo VNL and in our long-standing relationship," said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. "We are proud that more than half of Averitt's fleet carries the Volvo badge, and we look forward to supporting their drivers with trucks that were designed to change everything about comfort, efficiency and safety."

The all-new Volvo VNL was engineered for fuel efficiency, delivering up to a 10 percent improvement over the previous model through advanced aerodynamics and powertrain refinements.

"Our drivers are at the center of everything we do, and these new Volvo VNLs reflect that commitment," said Mr. Barry Blakely, president and COO of Averitt Express. "The advanced safety features, the outstanding driver comfort and the fantastic fuel economy help us operate more efficiently and sustainably while giving drivers a more comfortable experience on the road."

Drivers Appreciate New Parking Cooler

The new trucks also feature Volvo's most efficient idle management technology to reduce engine idling when parked. The proprietary integrated Volvo Parking Cooler uses the onboard 24-volt battery system to power the cab's air conditioning when parked, lowering fuel costs, reducing engine wear and providing drivers with a quieter, more comfortable resting environment, according to Volvo.

Enhancing Driver Comfort

The new trucks will be assigned to Averitt's most tenured drivers and are expected to deliver meaningful fuel savings and emissions reductions while enhancing driver comfort during both work and rest periods. With the trucking industry facing intense competition for skilled drivers and ongoing pressure to improve fuel economy, orders like Averitt's show how carriers are investing in trucks that deliver both a premium driver experience and measurable operating cost savings.

