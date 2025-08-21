Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Volvo Trucks Lands Major Order: 264 New VNL Trucks to Averitt Express

    Averitt Express orders 264 new Volvo VNL trucks, emphasizing driver comfort, fuel efficiency, and operating cost savings. The investment reflects industry trends to upgrade fleets and attract top talent. Volvo's advanced features include idling management tech and a focus on driver well-being.

    Thu August 21, 2025 - National Edition
    Volvo


    Volvo Trucks North America customer Averitt Express has placed an order for more than 260 all-new Volvo VNL 860s.
    Volvo photo
    Volvo Trucks North America customer Averitt Express has placed an order for more than 260 all-new Volvo VNL 860s.
    Volvo Trucks North America customer Averitt Express has placed an order for more than 260 all-new Volvo VNL 860s.   (Volvo photo) The trucks will join Averitt’s fleet of more than 4,600 vehicles, more than half of which are Volvo trucks.   (Volvo photo)

    Volvo Trucks North America customer Averitt Express has placed an order for 264 new Volvo VNL 860s. The deal marks one of the largest single orders for the new flagship sleeper model in North America to date.

    The trucks will join Averitt's fleet of more than 4,600 vehicles, more than half of which are Volvo trucks. The investment reflects a growing trend among major carriers to accelerate fleet upgrades that improve fuel economy, lower operating costs and provide premium driver amenities to attract and retain top talent.

    "This order from Averitt Express is a strong vote of confidence in the all-new Volvo VNL and in our long-standing relationship," said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. "We are proud that more than half of Averitt's fleet carries the Volvo badge, and we look forward to supporting their drivers with trucks that were designed to change everything about comfort, efficiency and safety."

    The all-new Volvo VNL was engineered for fuel efficiency, delivering up to a 10 percent improvement over the previous model through advanced aerodynamics and powertrain refinements.

    "Our drivers are at the center of everything we do, and these new Volvo VNLs reflect that commitment," said Mr. Barry Blakely, president and COO of Averitt Express. "The advanced safety features, the outstanding driver comfort and the fantastic fuel economy help us operate more efficiently and sustainably while giving drivers a more comfortable experience on the road."

    Drivers Appreciate New Parking Cooler

    The new trucks also feature Volvo's most efficient idle management technology to reduce engine idling when parked. The proprietary integrated Volvo Parking Cooler uses the onboard 24-volt battery system to power the cab's air conditioning when parked, lowering fuel costs, reducing engine wear and providing drivers with a quieter, more comfortable resting environment, according to Volvo.

    Enhancing Driver Comfort

    The new trucks will be assigned to Averitt's most tenured drivers and are expected to deliver meaningful fuel savings and emissions reductions while enhancing driver comfort during both work and rest periods. With the trucking industry facing intense competition for skilled drivers and ongoing pressure to improve fuel economy, orders like Averitt's show how carriers are investing in trucks that deliver both a premium driver experience and measurable operating cost savings.

    For more information, visit www.volvotrucks.us/.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Buckley Builds Mid Air Park in Philly

    Tamping Down Supply-Chain Issues

    NWPX Park Highlights its PumpTrooper Lift Stations

    New Cyber, Technology Center Being Constructed Near Keesler AFB in Biloxi, Miss.

    Caterpillar Launches 1.5 MW D1500 Diesel Generator Set

    Balfour Beatty Breaks Ground on N.C. History Center on Civil War, Emancipation, Reconstruction

    Caterpillar's 140 Lever Motor Grader Moves to Next Generation

    Lott Brothers Starts Earthwork for $159M State Hospital



     

    Read more about...

    Business News On-Road Trucks Trucks Volvo







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147