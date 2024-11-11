Volvo Trucks introduces advanced safety systems to protect pedestrians and cyclists, aiming for zero accidents. Active Side Collision Avoidance Support and Next-Generation Emergency Brake System use radar and cameras to detect, warn, and brake to prevent collisions. These systems exceed legal requirements to enhance road safety.

Photo courtesy of Volvo Using radar sensors to detect approaching cyclists, Volvo’s Active Side Collision Avoidance Support system can warn the driver and if necessary, it can now also actively brake the truck to avoid a collision with cyclists when turning the truck towards the passenger side.

Volvo Trucks continuously develops its active safety systems to protect vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians, all with the purpose of taking steps towards the company's long-term vision of zero accident involving Volvo trucks.

The latest example is Volvo's Active Side Collision Avoidance Support, where the key word is active. This is an evolution of an existing safety system, with the active brake function being added.

Using radar sensors to detect approaching cyclists, the system can warn the driver and if necessary, it can now also actively brake the truck to avoid a collision with cyclists when turning the truck towards the passenger side.

"Trucks are involved in 15 percent of fatal road accidents and city traffic can be challenging even for the most experienced truck driver, said Anna Wrige Berling, Traffic & Product safety director at Volvo Trucks.

"At Volvo Trucks, we are constantly working to improve our trucks' safety performance to protect both the driver and other road users. This safety system, aimed at protecting cyclists in the city environment, represents one of our latest innovations which will take us one step closer to our long-term vision of zero accidents involving Volvo trucks."

The Active Side Collision Avoidance Support system is available for customers to order in the Volvo FH range, FM and FMX models in all markets globally.

Next-Generation Emergency Brake System

The second system is Volvo Trucks' next-generation Collision Warning with Emergency Brake. This system was first introduced in 2012 and has been continuously improved ever since. It uses both camera and radar sensors to monitor the traffic ahead of the truck and if a risk for a collision is detected, the system is designed to warn the driver, and if necessary, automatically brake to avoid or mitigate the collision.

With the latest improvements, this system can detect, warn and brake not only for other vehicles but also for pedestrians and cyclists. It has been certified to meet the new tougher European legislation for Advanced Emergency Brake Systems that doesn't come into force until 2028. In addition, Volvo Trucks' system even exceeds the coming regulation in terms of the traffic situations it is designed to cover.

"We are happy to see that legal requirements are implemented in line with our own vision of zero accidents," said Berling. "However, at Volvo we will not wait for legislation — we will continue to innovate and exceed legal requirements with new functions to support our own ambitious targets."

This autobrake system is standard equipment in Europe on all FH series, FM and FMX trucks as from 2025 and available as option globally.

