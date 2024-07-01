Photo courtesy of Volvo (L-R) are Roger Alm, global president of Volvo Trucks; Rudy Diaz, founder and chief executive officer of Hight Logistics; Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America; and Melanie Des Laurier, new truck sales at TEC Equipment.

Volvo Trucks North America customer Hight Logistics, a privately-owned port drayage services business, is expanding its all-electric fleet with the delivery of five zero-tailpipe emission Volvo VNR Electric trucks.

At the recent Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las Vegas, Hight Logistics signed a sales order for an additional nine Volvo VNR Electric trucks in 2024 and 10 more for Q1 2025.

Hight Logistics prioritizes environmental sustainability and has created the new Hight Electric division, focused exclusively on acquiring battery-electric vehicles and developing charging infrastructure.

"It is a privilege to work with customers who share in our mission of decarbonizing transportation to truly move the world we want to live in, and we are thrilled that Hight Logistics is expanding their fully battery-electric fleet with the Volvo VNR Electric," said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America.

"We had a tremendous meeting with Rudy Diaz at ACT Expo where he officially signed his deal and look forward to working with everyone at Hight Logistics to support them as they continue making a difference in the communities they serve."

Hight Logistics initially integrated three Volvo VNR Electric trucks with a four-battery configuration, including one leased through Forum Mobility, to learn how battery-electric trucks fit within its fleet and operations. With this recent acquisition, it will soon operate a total of 27 Volvo VNR Electric trucks under the Hight Electric division.

The Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric model, available in a variety of configurations, can achieve an 80 percent charge in about 90 minutes for the six-battery package and 60 minutes for the four-battery package.

Hight Logistics ordered 24 new trucks with the six-battery configuration, which provides a range of up to 275 mi. The Volvo VNR Electric truck offers uninterrupted torque, smooth acceleration, with reduced vibration and noise, resulting in a more comfortable and relaxing driving experience, according to the manufacturer.

The Volvo VNR Electric truck is well-suited for drayage operations and is designed as a zero-tailpipe emission transportation solution for fleet operators supporting local and regional distribution, pickup and delivery, and food and beverage distribution. Drivers can utilize the truck's electric HVAC system to run air conditioning while waiting to be loaded or unloaded, adhering to no-idle zone regulations within the port.

Prior to transitioning to an all-electric fleet, Hight Logistics primarily used owner-operators. The company's drivers are enthusiastic about the new battery-electric trucks and received training from TEC Equipment's La Mirada location to understand how to optimize the range of the Volvo VNR Electric, including how to leverage regenerative braking benefits to add power back to the battery.

The trucks will make daily runs out of the Ports of Long Beach, Los Angeles and Oakland. Routes range from 20 to 140 mi. roundtrip, with trucks charging overnight and opportunity charging at their warehouse between runs. Hight Logistics has installed six dual charging stations, allowing 12 trucks to charge simultaneously.

"Our customers care about moving cargo in a sustainable way, and they are seeking us out because our battery-electric fleet can help them reduce their carbon footprint," said Diaz, founder and chief executive officer, Hight Logistics. "We are fully committed to the investment in zero emissions trucks and our investment in the Volvo VNR Electric trucks is a public declaration that we are helping to lead the shift to sustainable drayage transportation solutions."

Hight Logistics worked with its local Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealership, TEC Equipment in La Mirada, to identify the ideal configuration for their operations to maximize the performance capabilities and benefits of the zero-tailpipe emission Volvo VNR Electric model. TEC Equipment also will provide comprehensive ongoing support, including preventative maintenance, service and charging facilities to maximize uptime.

"At TEC Equipment, we understand the critical importance for fleets to adopt cleaner, more sustainable transportation options and we are thrilled to have supported Hight Logistics in securing the necessary funding to enable their growing fleet's move to battery-electric trucks," said Melanie Des Laurier, new truck sales at TEC Equipment.

"Hight Logistics' new Volvo VNR Electric trucks represent a forward-thinking approach to reducing tailpipe emissions, noise associated with transportation and promoting cleaner air quality. With TEC Equipment's comprehensive support, including helping to secure grants and incentives, Hight Logistics is well-equipped to lead by example in the transition to zero-emission technology."

Hight Logistics received funding support from California's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) and the Innovative Small e-Fleet (ISEF) program within HVIP, which aids fleets in the adoption of cleaner transport solutions by providing financial incentives for the purchase of hybrid and zero-emission vehicles. Hight Logistics was also able to leverage funding from the California Environmental Protection Agency's California Climate Investments and the federal U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Ports Plus grants, focused on serving the disadvantaged communities (DACs) surrounding the ports.

For more information, visit volvotrucks.us.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories